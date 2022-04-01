‘Scandal!’ debuts 20th season

Season 20 of the popular e.tv soapie “Scandal!” airs tonight (April 1) and along with the new season comes more drama and compelling storylines. For 17 years the show has entertained viewers, making it’s way to the top and becoming the most-watched show on e.tv, with the most relatable stories.

In the new season of “Scandal!”, viewers can expect to see even more compelling, authentic stories like human-trafficking, a fake pregnancy that must bear a baby, families that must band together when backed into a corner and the return of some of the character’s pasts. The storyline of Amo (Kagiso Rathebe) and Hlengiwe (Nunu Khumalo) also thickens as the once beautiful love between the pair turns into a dark obsession as Hlengi ends the relationship and moves on with the hot new doctor in town, Dr Nyasha Mugari (Jerome Galiao). Meanwhile, there are money bags all around in the “Scandal!” world with a few characters still in possession of their ill-gotten gains which they had secretly stashed away.

In Season 20, viewers will get to see how these characters use their fortunes – will they save it, or splurge it all? The ever-popular e.tv daily drama has truly stood the test of time and at the forefront of it has been a dedicated, meticulous, brilliant and intelligent team, led by line producer Natalie Prinsloo. “The passion of our team shines through in the episodes our audiences have come to love,” said Prinsloo.

