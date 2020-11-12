Seputla Sebogodi chats about his dream role on 'The River'

Actor Seputla Sebogodi who made his debut on “The River” recently, was turned down at eight auditions before he was offered this role. The award-winning veteran actor plays Mohumi Ditshwene, an ex-prisoner who has come to seek revenge on Lindiwe Dlamini-Dikana played by Sindi Dlathu. Mohumi is a man on a mission and will not rest until he has accomplished his task, roping in everyone he can. Mohumi enters the story after spending 10 years in jail, thanks to Lindiwe. “I (have) always wanted to be on 'The River; the script is so well written. Every time I read it, I get goosebumps. I literally feel like a little boy in a toy shop,” said Sebogodi.

To prepare for the role, he extensively researched and found a person who has been wrongfully accused in real life and found out how they felt.

“I needed a point of reference. I wanted to know where I’m seeking this character from.

“The man I spoke to spent 10 years in jail for something he said he did not do.

“He had to leave behind his son too. Similarly, my character was framed by Lindiwe.

“So when talking to his man, I had to read between the lines and take what I could."

He said the daily drama has some of the best actors in the industry and he is privileged to be working alongside them.

“I’m so lucky to be working with so many talented actors who can hold their own anywhere in the world.

“Look at Sindi (Dlathu). If she heads to Hollywood she will definitely give them a run for their money,” he said.

Sebogodi, like most actors, has been hard-hit by the global pandemic and said it took him “a thousand steps back” in his career.

“The lockdown has been hard on the entertainment industry, actors especially. I have to act in order to make money.

“I did not get Covid relief funds but we can’t complain about it. We just have to take it forward and build ourselves up again,” he said.

His message to viewers is to tune in to “The River” because “it's going to be lit”.

“The storyline is brewing, and it’s going to be dope. It’s like going to your favourite restaurant and ordering creme brulee, but this time it’s going to be spicy!” he said.

Aside from the TV show, Sebogodi has written and directed a stage theatre show titled, “O-Tseleng-Jesu-You Ready?” that will be showcased in Polokwane from November 26 to 29.

“It’s all about if Jesus comes down to Earth, what will you say to him. I will be working with my mentor, Jerry Phele on this stage play,” said Sebogodi.

Watch Seputla Sebogodi as Mohumi Ditshwene on “The River”, weekdays at 8pm on 1Magic.