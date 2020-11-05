Seputla Sebogodi set to make his debut on 'The River'

He is easily the most recognised actor on our TV screens and now he’s making a return. Award-winning actor Seputla Sebogodi is set to make his grand entrance on 1Magic’s “The River”. His character, Mohumi Ditshwene enters the show to upset Lindiwe’s world and he won’t stop until his mission is accomplished. Mohumi enters the story after spending 10 years thanks to Lindiwe. He has a long history with Lindiwe.

Not only was he once a Khanyisa Diamonds employee during the time of Thato Mokoena, whom he was remarkably close to and admired, he also grew up with Lindiwe, but he worked his way up from the mine, to being elected foreman and later secretary of the workers’ union.

His downfall, at the hands of Lindiwe, came when he led a complete shutdown of the mine over salary increase.

His strike spread into nearby mines, affecting the whole mining industry in the region.

Lindiwe used the best skills at her disposal, manipulation and cunning, and framed Mohumi for stealing dynamite, which unbeknownst to her, was actually true.

Mohumi was sentenced to 15 years in prison but he only served 10 years and was released on good behaviour.

With a burning desire to undo Lindiwe’s little rosy world, Mohumi recruits his friends, Mad Dog and Steven, to go after her.

Mad Dog (Segomotso Modise), a former employee of Khanyisa Diamonds and who now works as a security guard at a clinic is more than keen to help Mohumi on his “take down mission”. He is ready to have his big break from poverty by any means necessary.

Steven, played by singer Mnqobi Yazo is also new to the show. Steven was once an employee at Khanyisa Diamonds. He despises Zolani is ready to take orders from Mohumi.

As the plan is set in motion, what Mohumi doesn’t know though, is that he has more than just a shared painful childhood with Lindiwe.

Tune in to “The River”, weekdays on 1Magic at 8pm.