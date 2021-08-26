Shaleen Surtie-Richards makes a final appearance on 'Arendsvlei'

South Africans were left in shock in June when legendary actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards died unexpectedly at a Cape Town guest house. Born in Upington and raised in Cape Town, Surtie-Richards, 66, was best known for her roles in “Egoli: Place of Gold and Fiela se Kind”, among other TV shows, films and theatre productions.

Now the scenes that the iconic actress recorded days before her death will be shown on television this week on kykNET & kie's popular telenovela “Arendsvlei”. At the time of her death, Surtie-Richards was in Cape Town to shoot episodes for “Arendsvlei”. Surtie-Richards made her first appearance in the telenovela in 2019 as Muriel Foster and returns for the last time on Thursday this week.

"Muriel entered our world as Lionel Foster’s (Jody Abrahams) overprotective mother who visited home for a short while. Muriel is a retired nurse who works at Nurses without Borders and only comes home now and then,” said Tarryn Josephs, publicity manager for “Arendsvlei”. This time around, Muriel comes home to help with the arrangements for her grandson, Lee-Roy’s (Roberto Kyle) wedding. Lee-Roy and Wesley Rossouw (Craig Adriaanse) got engaged earlier this year. They announced this week that they will be getting married in four weeks.

According to Josephs, Surtie-Richards storyline was completed the Friday before her death. The star was been granted a Category 2 Special Provincial Funeral by the presidency. President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to the teacher-turned-performer.

“We have lost a household performer whose distinctive energy, artistic versatility and humility touched generations of South Africans for more than three decade. “On stage and screen Shaleen Surtie-Richards held a mirror to our unjust past and gave us hope for our future as a nation. “May her soul rest in peace,” said Ramaphosa.