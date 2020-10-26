Sihle Ndaba says her new role on 'Gomora' is complex

Local actress Sihle Ndaba recently took up a role on local telenovela, “Gomora”. Ndaba, who plays the character Ncebakazi Manzi is a beautiful and calm yet intimidating teacher at Gomora High. She is a passionate and dedicated teacher, who cares for her learners and is excellent at her job. Professionally dressed Manzi knows she is hot and also has a naughty side. She low-key enjoys the attention and knows how to use it to her advantage.

Not only is she the new Business Studies teacher at Gomora High but is also the Dlamini’s family friend.

IOL Entertainment caught up with Ndaba to find out more about her character:

How does Ncebakazi Manzi first enter the show?

Miss Manzi is a new teacher at Gomora High and a very good friend of the Dlamini family.

She comes into the world as the new Business Studies teacher and shakes up the word in unexpected ways.

How long will viewers get to enjoy her character?

Her character is already on screens and will be there for more than 50 episodes.

What is the bigger storyline for her in the upcoming episodes of “Gomora”?

After a few encounters with her, Teddy develops a crush on her not knowing she has also identified him, but tune in to watch as the drama unfolds.

What was it about this character that had you hooked?

She is a complex character with lots of layers. I enjoyed playing her and I am honoured to be trusted with the responsibility of telling such an important story.

Catch “Gomora” on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) weekdays at 7.30pm.