Siyabonga Thwala is the CEO of Chaos in M-Net’s ’Legacy’

Siyabonga Thwala is one of South Africa’s most revered actors in the soapie and telenovela landscape. He played Vuzi Zwane on e.tv’s “Scandal!”, which bagged him a Golden Horn accolade for Best Actor in a TV Soap. He’s also been on Generations, and let’s not forget the impression he left as taxi boss Mpiyakhe Zungu on Mzansi Magic’s “Isibaya”. Now he’s bagged another plum role on M-Net’s first telenovela, “Legacy”. Cast as Msizi Zulu, he has been in cunning pursuit of the CEO position at Legacy Investments and L24 News. With the recent murder of founder Sebastian Price (Deon Lotz), who was on the cusp of embracing retirement by handing over the baton to a worthy candidate, it has made the situation most advantageous for Zulu.

More so, with Sebastian’s wife, Dineo (Kgomotso Christopher), behind bars for her husband’s murder.

Even better, he has Nirvana Perumal (Leeanda Reddy), who carries weight as a no-nonsense investment board chairperson, backing his play.

Siyabonga Thwala with “Legacy” co-star Leeanda Reddy. Picture: Supplied

Given that he built his career playing such unforgettable characters, Thwala was asked if, in playing Zulu, he will be repeating history, he said: “Yes, but it all starts with the script and knowing how much freedom the writers and producers give me as an actor to play around and get to discover everything about the character. It’s like a collaboration.”

Expanding on the intricacies of his character, he said: “Msizi is an ambitious man who feels like he deserves a lot more than what has been given to him.

“He’s ambitious and will do whatever it takes to get there.

“In his mind, white people are necessary to have around, but are also the biggest obstacles in his life and success.”

Of his character’s greatest allies, he said: “Lucky Ntshinga, who’s been his friend for many years, with connections that are longer than the N3.

“He also needs Nirvana by the side, who is the chairperson of the board. But the problem is Nirvana is a tad more principled than him.

“Msizi will get anyone to be an ally, as long as they serve his purpose.”

Although Dineo is less of a threat, the same cannot be said of Felicity (Mary-anne Barlow), who, ironically enough, shares Zulu’s cut-throat trait.

She’s had her eye firmly on her late father’s throne and has the blessing of her mother Angelique (Michelle Botes), who is adamant about it remaining a family-run business.

If Angelique has to sully the names of threats or her husband’s wife, so be it.

And so the battle lines are drawn between Felicity and the new acting CEO.

Thwala’s boss moves in “Legacy” is bound to get the nation talking over the next few weeks. Don’t forget to tune in!

“Legacy” airs on M-Net (DStv channel 101) at 7pm from Mondays to Thursdays.