Sonia Mbele goes against the grain in her latest role as a crime lord in 'DiepCity'

Aside from South Africa producing world-class shows, actors are shining in roles where they have gone against the grain. Nthati Moshesh bagged the role of her career when she was cast as the Mary Ndlovu (aka Mother Mary), the Machiavellian protagonist in BET’s first telenovela, “Isono”.

Let’s not forget about Shannon Esra’s magnificent performance in M-Net’s “Double Jeopardy”-esque drama, “Lioness”, where, circumstances transformed her from a suburban housewife to a lethal seeker of justice. Nthati Moshesh. Picture: Supplied Vusi Kunene, who built a career playing the baddie, has traded his menacing ways to play the lead as a fashionista, founder and owner of a fashion label in e.tv’s new telenovela, “House of Zwide”. Vusi Kunene as channels his inner fashionista as Funani Zwide in e.tv’s House of Zwide. Picture: Supplied More recently, Sonia Mbele has joined the bandwagon.

The seasoned actress as well as producer is known for gravitating towards characters of a more likeable ilk. But she’s switching things up in Mzansi Magic’s “DiepCity”, where she has been cast as Zola, a drug lord. Viewers who watched her slip into the menacing skin as Big Daddy in “The Imposter” will be thrilled to learn she’s looking to revisiting that darker side once again.

I don’t know about you guys but I’m certainly looking forward to her pushing the envelope in this new role, where men lust after her while also fearing her. Raised by her kingpin father, she runs a gun-smuggling syndicate with an iron fist. She’s not one to suffer fools. Aside from relying on her street smarts, she isn’t beneath using her feminine wiles to get what she wants. And she has set her sights on Mgedeza.