Sparky Xulu and Clementine Mosimane to exit 'The Estate'

Season three of S3’s ‘The Estate’ has seen quite a change when it comes to its cast. While new characters are being introduced several are exiting the show. Actor Sparky Xulu took to his social media platforms to announce that he is leaving the popular soapie.

S3 and Clive Morris Productions confirmed that Xulu would be exiting along with legendary actress Clementine Mosimane, who played Mmatshepo Mokobane. In a statement, it was revealed that the characters are exiting "The Estate" as principal leads and would be making appearances as cameos in the future. Xulu portrayed the character of Siya Phakathwayo and in his post he thanked viewers for tuning as he reflected on his time on the show, he revealed his last week on “The Estate” was approaching.

“As I approach my final week on THE ESTATE, I just want to say thank you to everyone who watched and enjoy the work I put in for this character and show,” he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zenzelisphesihle Xulu (@sparkyxulu) The actor shared that he enjoyed telling the character’s story but the time had arrived for him to close the chapter. “I really enjoyed telling his story. Now I have to put him to bed ❤️ SIYABONGA PHAKATHWAYO,” he added. In his comment section, his former co-star Dineo Langa, whose exit from “The Estate” was announced last month, shared her praise for Xulu’s level of craftsmanship.

“What masterful work you delivered in this role!!! I am inspired & motivated but most of all I am honoured to have had a front row seat to your excellence. Thank you for the privilege of your friendship, on to the next Sir Xulu. The world is your oyster!!! 🔥🔥🔥,” Langa commented. Langa was not the only one who shared the praise for the actor as his comment section had several positive remarks and viewers who shared their sadness over his departure. S3 and Clive Morris Productions thanked both actors for their contributions and wished them success in their upcoming projects.

