Tee Xaba plays Sphilile on "Uzalo". Picture: Instagram

Former "Idols SA" season 13 and "My Kitchen Rules" contestant, Tee Xaba has landed a role on South Africa's leading daily drama, "Uzalo". Xaba, a full time drama student at UKZN and a radio jock on East Coast Radio, made her debut on "Uzalo" recently as Sphilile, a possible suitress to Gabisile's son, Sibonela. A handsome doctor in KwaMashu.

Gabisile is trying to find the best match for her son.

"It happened by accident. I was actually auditioning for another role, and I guess they saw this character as a better fit for me. I'm so humbled and blessed to be on the show. When I look back at my journey from 'Idols' to 'My Kitchen Rules' to East Coast Radio and now 'Uzalo', it all feels surreal," said Xaba.

About her character, she said Sphilile is full of confidence but also surrounded by mystery.

"Unlike me, she's confident when it comes to relationships. Sphilile was put up against two other potential women, but she won the heart of her potential mother-in-law. She comes from a good family and is very humble. As I play her character though, the more I realised that there is more to her. She's very mysterious and in time viewers will get to know her better. I'm still trying to figure out if she's really in it for love or money," she said.

She said she hasn't read the full storyline of her character and is just taking it day by day

"I am getting to know her and excited to get into the character slowly. I'm somewhat there to disrupt the flow of things. I do know that I will be around for a while, because this character definitely has legs to grow," she said.

In the latest Prime Time TV ratings, "Uzalo" season 5 surpassed all expectations as ratings hit an all time high of over 10.1 million viewers, with "Generations: The Legacy" and "Skeem Saam" following behind at 9.2 million and 7.3 million views.

"I've always been a fan of Uzalo from the start. It's moulded so many careers and to be a part of the leading daily drama in the country is a huge success for me," she said.

Now that her schedule is so busy, Xaba said she uses Sundays as "Tee time".

"With submissions for campus, my radio show and call times, things are really crazy, but I've learnt to adjust and Sundays is the time I use to connect with myself and God. I go to church and just catch up with myself and try to take in all the blessings I currently have," said the actress.

* Catch Sphilile on "Uzalo", weekdays at 8.30pm on SABC1.