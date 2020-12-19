’The Bold and the Beautiful’ star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood ready for the festive break

Award winning The Bold and the Beautiful actress, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, chatted to us about her family life, most memorable Christmas and gave us tips for a great Instagram picture. You’re expecting baby number two. How do you plan to spend your last Christmas holiday as a mom of one? Thanks so much! Baby #2 is getting closer by the day! We will be having a very intimate dinner at home. We’ll be ordering Christmas dinner from a local restaurant as it’s very important to support small businesses struggling to survive. Tell us about one of the most memorable December holidays you’ve ever spent. When I was 8, my parents rented a cottage for Christmas just outside Algonquin Provincial Park in Canada. On Christmas Day we went dog sledding with a guide. We had our own team of four dogs each. The dogs were so excited to get started, and so was I. I’ll never forget gliding effortlessly, whisper-like, over the soft snow path. To this day I remember the crispness of the air and the pure joy of being surrounded by that beautiful forest.

It’s been a very challenging year, what are the small things you like to celebrate?

The quantity of time I had with my son, not missing a moment of his growth. Experimenting with my cooking skills. And I even managed to learn how to do the splits which I never could do in High School gym class. It took a few weeks but I got there. 😂

You and your husband work in the TV industry; do you ever manage to switch off and how?

Once or twice a week we check in with one another. Like really check in. Goals, home, romance, etc. We have dinner without phones. Be as present as possible. We constantly remind each other to be grateful and appreciate the little things.

As far as gifts go, do you like to completely spoil your family, or keep it real?

I like to keep it real in the presents department. I like my son not to be overwhelmed at one time with multiple toys as it hinders his concentration skills.

Any big wins or epic fails?

No epic fails as I look at that as just a learning curve! Big wins this past year on planning and organising skills. I found some great sites on YouTube that helped immensely.

What are you most looking forward to in 2021, aside from welcoming a new life into the world?

That small businesses can recover and children can all go back to school.

You have half a million followers on Instagram – what’s your insider tip to a great Insta pic?

Surprise is always a good one, my followers get a kick out of me doing something different. Also genuine laughter at my own self when things don’t go quite as planned. Not every pic needs to be a cover shot.

If you met your Bold & Beautiful character Steffy in real life, would you be friends? What appeals to you about her?

Absolutely we’d be friends! She’s energetic, funny and loves her family, but I‘d probably yell at her to take the portrait of her and Liam off the living room wall and remind her that he’s married to Hope!

Catch “The Bold and the Beautiful” weekdays on Eva (DStv channel 141) at 5.30pm with an omnibus every Saturday at 4pm.