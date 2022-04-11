‘The Estate’ takes a break

After a year of drama, intrigue and suspense, the popular S3 telenovela “The Estate” is taking a break from broadcasting with the last episode of season 2 airing on Friday, April 15. The popular daily drama will be replaced by “Family Secrets” featuring Katlego Danke, Vusi Kunene, Robert Whitehead and Khanyi Mbau aired, from Monday, April 18, but is set to make its return on July 1, with season 3.

The star-studded cast that includes S'dumo Mtshali, Jo-Anne Reyneke, Aubrey Poo, Clementine Mosimane and Dineo Langa, tackles some of the country’s burning issues of land claims, corruption, patronage, money, power, class and equality. “The Estate deals with themes such as identity and heritage, historical disempowerment and the fight for true economic freedom, truth vs lies, corruption and its consequences and other social issues that have relevance and resonance, in the current state of South Africa,” said the show producers. “The show will reflect a wide mix of diverse characters that speak to the 3 strata of society and how they are interconnected. As Clive Morris Productions we are incredibly excited to tell this story.”

Meanwhile, veteran actress Vinette Ebrahim has recently joined the cast of “The Estate” as Jo’s estranged mother. Jo is played by award-winning actress and choreographer Lorcia Cooper-Khumalo.

Multi-talented actress and director Carla Fonseca is also a new addition to the show. She plays Jo’s younger sibling Latifah. Jo and Latifah’s reunion opens old wounds and unearths family secrets that were long buried. Jo-Anne Reyneke, who plays the role of Lwandle Phakathwayo recently shocked her fans when she announced her exit from the show.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Reyneke thanked her fans in her goodbye message: “Goodbye Lwandle Phakathwayo Mthethwa! It has been a journey sharing my body with you. She continued: “You've frustrated me, I've loved you and I've learnt a lot from you! Thank you for your Grace. Thank you @cmptvee for trusting me with her. Till the next time...” Don’t miss “The Estate” when it returns to the small screen on weekdays at 7pm, on S3, DStv 193.