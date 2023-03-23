Thomas Gumede and Lungile Radu’s first telenovela ‘Nikiwe’ set to air on e.tv

Industry titans Thomas Gumede and Lungile Radu’s first telenovela under their production company, Parental Advisory Productions, is set to air on e.tv in April. “Nikiwe“ will occupy the 6.30pm slot, currently occupied by re-runs of ”Durban Gen“, which was cancelled in January after a channel review.

The new drama tells a tale of what it means to be “hood rich” following the lives of the Radebe family witnessing the rise and fall of a family empire based in the surrounds of Diepkloof Extension, Pimville and Orlando, Soweto. “Imagine inheriting all the wealth in the world, having power and influence in the palm of your hands, only to have it all stripped away from you by your own family,” read the statement from e.tv. Lungile Radu The story concept was developed by Gumede, who also directed the first block of the show.

He said: “We’re pulling all stops with this show, splitting shoots between studio and location this will result in nonstop and back to back dramatic scenes for the audience.” Mark Madai, e.tv executive producer explained that the channel fell in love with the story and promised that views will resonate with it. “Exciting times are ahead of us, as a channel we fell in love with this story concept because it also follows the lives of the youth, we’ve explored all possible dilemma’s that this market would go through and translated them to screen-giving viewers a product that they’ll resonate with, night in, night out,” said Madai.

Filming started in January, and at the time, an excited Gumede took to Instagram to share the news. He wrote: “After months of pitching, meetings, scripting, casting, building, buying, and PRAYING! Mama we did it! Day one of our first Telenovela🙏🏾🙏🏾. To all those that support us, from the bottom of my heart, I THANK YOU🙏🏾✊🏾. K’sa khulu okzayo..!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Gumede (@thomasgumede) Gumede’s wife, Zola Nombona, and Radu’s “Homeground” co-host Minnie Dlamini took to the comments to congratulate the pair on the project.