Tiisetso Thoka. Picture: Instagram

Actor, Tiisetso Thoka is set to join the all-star cast of "Rhythm City" in April. Thoka will be playing the role of Siya, a man with a great fashion sense who will also serve as eye candy. Siya comes into Mampho's life when she is looking for a temporary housemate while her buddy, Rene is away performing in a musical on Broadway.

Assuming that he is gay, Mampho (Itumeleng Bokaba) chooses Siya from a pool of potential candidates, and the duo immediately gets along like a house on fire.

Mampho is slowly falling for Siya, wishing he wasn’t 'gay'. She starts seeing signs that make her doubt her initial assumptions around Siya’s sexuality and sets out to seek the truth.

Thoka, who is soon making his return to Mzansi Magic's hit show "Isithembiso", is thrilled to be joining the cast of "Rhythm City".

"Rhythm City is a good platform for me, I’ve been looking for a role that will challenge me and playing Siya will raise a lot of eyebrows, there will be a lot of nudes, people are going to be shocked, emotions are going to run high and so much more."

"Siya is that guy who likes walking around the house in his boxers, showing off his abs and hot body."

Thoka says his new character resonates with him in some instances "because a lot of people tend to think that I'm gay because of my feminine side".

Asked whether he's been hit on by a gay man, Thoka says in between chuckles, "it happened several times, but I laugh because this could be due to the role I played on Nkululeko."

Thoka previously played a gay character named Mandla on Nkululeko, a shy young man who was shunned by his family for falling in love with a man.

Regarding what drew Thoka to the character, he said: "The creators of Rhythm City contacted my agent and said we are looking for Tiisetso, he will fit this role with his charm and sex appeal."

"After reading the brief I was certain that this character was written for me. I still went for the audition and just a few minutes into my first scene, the judges started giving me a standing ovation. That was mind-blowing, I felt honoured."

Catch Tiisetso Thoka from Monday 1 April at 7:00pm on Rhythm City on e.tv (DSTV channel 194 and Openview Channel 104).