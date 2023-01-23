Tired of missing your favourite soapies because of load shedding? New Openview pop-up channel saves the day

With load shedding being the main cause of hours of missed TV time, Mzansi always seems to come up with a survival plan. Openview’s new anti-load shedding channel Power-UP! is one such initiative and it will ensure that there will be no more missing out on your favourite entertainment caused by load shedding.

Now you can stay up to date with all your favourite soapies, thanks to Openview stepping up as a beacon of light and giving households nonstop-entertainment with their favourite shows. The industry-first initiative also adds value to brands and advertisers by repeating their ads on a pop-up channel for 18 hours, daily. Loyal followers of the Afrikaans telenovelas won’t be left behind as the new channel will showcase the omnibus repeats on Saturdays and Sundays.

These shows include “#DisComplicated”, “Daai Crazy Somer”, “Die Vertroueling”, and more. Openview is available in more than three million homes in Mzansi. Power-UP! (Channel 114) will be available from January 23 and will repeat all the e.tv hit prime-time shows like “Durban Gen”, “House of Zwide”, “Scandal”, and “Imbewu” from Monday to Friday, running with two-hour loops. The channel will be on from 6am to midnight every day. “The Black Door” will repeat on weekends from 11 pm.

For most of us, the schlep of racing against load shedding schedules can get tiring, so much so that we tend to give up on our favourite things to watch. Imagine being totally drawn into a soapie and someone just randomly switches it off? Oh no, you don’t have to imagine, load shedding does that to us on an almost daily basis. Well, for now, this will help resolve one of the dilemmas of viewers on this platform.