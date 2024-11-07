'Umkhokha: The Curse' and 'My Brother’s Keeper' cancelled as part of a ‘strategic shift’ by Mzansi Magic

Mzansi Magic has pulled the plug on two beloved local telenovelas. The channel has announced that “Umkhokha: The Curse” and “My Brother’s Keeper” will be ending next year as part of its “strategic evolution”.

“Mzansi Magic is embracing an exciting new chapter as it opens its doors to new producers and production houses, with the aim of delivering more compelling and innovative local content,” Shirley Adonisi, the director of local channels at M-Net, said in a statement. She added that while they will always cherish these beloved shows, “some will be making way for new series and novellas that are sure to captivate audiences.” “This exciting shift means that new shows will be fresh and shorter to enable more diversity of voices in telling Mzansi stories.”

“Umkhokha: The Curse”, which revolves around the ensuing fight to take over the leadership position of one of the biggest churches in KwaZulu-Natal, is expected to come to an end in February. Starring Deli Malinga, Sibonile Ngubane and Gcinile Nkosi, amongst others, it began as a 13-part series and quickly captivated audiences, prompting its transformation into a full-fledged telenovela. Known for its gripping narratives, the series has inspired the release of the gospel album, “Wonk AmaJudiya”, which is filled with songs that resonate with the show's themes.

Lindani Nkosi as Mshengu and Sdumo Mtshali as Donga on ‘My Brother’s Keeper’. Picture: Supplied. Meanwhile, “My Brother’s Keeper", with its star-studded characters and riveting storyline from the no-nonsense family patriarch Mshengu (Lindani Nkosi) to the comical misadventures of brothers Donga (Sdumo Mtshali) and Nqubeko (Wiseman Mncube), will conclude in April. Both series, which are the work of Rhythm World Productions, are currently in their second seasons. “‘Umkhokha: The Curse’ and ‘My Brother’s Keeper’ have truly highlighted the incredible talent we have in Mzansi,” Adonisi said.

“From the brilliant minds of our writers and producers to the powerful performances of our actors, these shows have brought our stories to life in a way that resonates deeply with audiences.” She added: “We’re incredibly grateful to our loyal viewers and want to assure them that 2025 is set to be even more sensational.” “We have fresh and exciting content coming up, something bold and something new.”

Meanwhile, the contract for Mzansi Magic’s other telenovela, “Champions”, with Jo-Anne Reyneke as Sne Modise, who challenges gender norms and leads her family's football club, Soshanguve Giants FC, has also not been renewed. Launched in February, the final episode will be broadcast on January 31, with “The Citizen” reporting that production for the season concluded in October. “Mzansi Magic can confirm that its telenovela ‘Champions’, will not be renewed after season one,” Adonisi previously told the publication.