'Uzalo' goes off-air as production resumes

The entertainment industry has been hit hard by the national lockdown, which impacted a lot of shows after they were instructed to halt production in the effort to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic. The government has eased the lockdown regulations which saw a majority of TV shows, including Mzansi's most watched TV show "Uzalo" also resuming production this week. However the show made an announcement on Wednesday, that the number one soapie will be taking a month-long break, starting from Monday, May 11. Taking to their official Twitter page, "Uzalo" released a statement informing over their viewers that the show will go off-air as they does not have "enough material to flight” due to the national lockdown. “'Uzalo' production officially resumed on Wednesday, May 6. However, 'Uzalo' will be off air from Monday, May 11. This is to the national lockdown aimed at combating the global Covid-19 pandemic.

"Production was profoundly impacted by this as it directly resulted in the show not having enough material to flight. It is important to us to ensure that we deliver content that adheres to the covid 19 protocols, safeguarding our active cast, crew and great community.

The show will return to the screen on Monday, June 15. With exciting storylines and captivating twists," read the statement.

See the full statement below:

SABC1 also confirmed the news of "Uzalo" going off air this Friday, also informing viewers of the replacement show "Makoti," a vibrant relationship drama that looks at modern day relationships.

The post read: "Please note that @Uzalo_SABC1 will be taking a little break from our screens after Friday’s episode and will be replaced by @MakotiSabc1"

Fans of the show expressed their disappointment on Twitter.

A Whole Month Without You Guys On TV yoh aaai. "I'm Gonna Miss You, I Can't Lie" - Pity We Can't Kiss and Say Goodbye. 'Til Then 😔 😭 😭 😭 ... — The Great Black Ninja 🇿🇦 (@BlackNinjaza) May 6, 2020

Just when Zalo was starting to be more interesting 💔 I’ll surely miss umaAuntiza ne nip yakhe.🥺😂😭 pic.twitter.com/Ks89A5AZXZ — Sammy_Mthembu10 (@Sammy21392575) May 6, 2020