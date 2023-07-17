Viewers’ emotions run high as they digest news of ‘7de Laan’ coming to an end

For 23 years, the “7de Laan” jingle in many South African homes has set a routine for dinner time with many families’ schedules revolving around its broadcast time. The news that the show will not be recommissioned for another season when season 24 comes to an end in December 2023, has left many viewers in dismay.

SABC 2 and Danie Odendaal Productions announced in a press statement that the show is coming to an end. “7de Laan” has touched the lives of millions of South Africans and become an integral part of countless households. As news spread across social media, viewers have been expressing how the cancellation is about to disrupt their lives, when the final episode of “7de Laan” broadcasts on December 26, 2023.

@Bhkesi tweeted: “No 💔💔💔💔💔 guys why are you doing that, what will my family and I watch. 7de Laan is family to us. I don't want to say goodbye 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭” No 💔💔💔💔💔 guys why are you doing that, what will my family and I watch. 7de Laan is family to us. I don't want to say goodbye 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — MaKaOle (@Bhkesi) July 17, 2023

Twitter user @Bhkesi was not the only viewer to express their heartbreak on social media over their beloved show coming to an end. @dansmywholename said: “Ah man. First Isidingo now 7de Laan? 💔 we’re losing recipes for real. Used to bond with my great grandmother on Sunday afternoons watching the omnibus.”

Ah man. First Isidingo now 7de Laan? 💔 we’re losing recipes for real. Used to bond with my great grandmother on Sunday afternoons watching the omnibus. https://t.co/99S5auEYps — son of baldwin 🌹 (@dansmywholename) July 17, 2023 @svenmeyerrr said: “I'm literally choking and screaming, 7de Laan?! The only consistent thing in this hell hole? I don't even watch this anymore but I KNOW it can only be downhill from here. You guys remember the imbalance in this country when they changed the intro song? This is 10x worse.”

I'm literally choking and screaming, 7de Laan?! The only consistent thing in this hell hole? I don't even watch this anymore but I KNOW it can only be downhill from here. You guys remember the imbalance in this country when they changed the intro song? This is 10x worse. https://t.co/j51D0eVSEn — svennas and coke 🥃 (@svenmeyerrr) July 17, 2023 @MatshidisoBella said: “The old 7de Laan was goated. Abo Emma, bo Daisy, no Paula, Altus, Mandla, Meneer Meintjies... Gita, Alice, Charmaine, Rhino oh my word... Arg I used to love is soooo much 🥺🥺🥺😭 bo Felicity and the fashion shows... Arg what an era.”

The old 7de Laan was goated. Abo Emma, bo Daisy, no Paula, Altus, Mandla, Meneer Meintjies... Gita, Alice, Charmaine, Rhino oh my word... Arg I used to love is soooo much 🥺🥺🥺😭 bo Felicity and the fashion shows... Arg what an era. https://t.co/CTaCOmjPYn — 📚 Miss Author 📚 (@MatshidisoBella) July 17, 2023 @NkosinatiMagwa tweeted: “First it was Isidingo, now 7de Laan next Generation and Muvhango....SABC is a mess, I don't wish to see #SkeemSaam coming to an end.”