Angolan TV presenter and model, Weza Solange, makes her debut on SABC3's Isidingo on Wednesday, August 21 at 7pm. Solange, best known for being a contestant on the sixth season of the reality competition "Big Brother Africa", in 2011 will play the character, Florence Attoh, a Ghanaian immigrant who has found her way to Horizon Deep, after fleeing from her village in Ghana to look for bigger and better opportunities in order to help support her kids back home.

Speaking on the role, Solange said she had an amazing time on set, with the cast welcoming her with open arms.

"I’ve had such an amazing time on the set of "Isidingo". The actors, crew and everyone in production has welcomed me with open arms. I’ve had so much fun working with people that I admire and look up to and just being on the set of the show. The story of Florence is so amazing and beautiful and I hope that the audience falls in love with it as much as I did," said Solange.

The Angolan actress is not new to the world of South African soaps, as she acted on SABC1's "Generations: The Legacy", back in 2016. Although the role was not big, the actress still put in a lot of effort to support Tau Mogale's storyline.

* Viewers can catch Weza Solange’s debut on "Isidingo" on August 21 at 7pm on SABC3.