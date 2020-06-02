Will Liam choose his pregnant wife or ex-girlfriend on 'The Bold and the Beautiful'?
What would a soap be without a dramatic love triangle to reel viewers in? In this era, where telenovelas enjoy a solid and ever-increasing fan-base, "The Bold and the Beautiful" soldiers on strongly.
Following SABC TVs controversial move to drop the popular international soapie from its line-up, it’s now found a new home on Eva. Even better, CBS has renewed the 33-year-old show for two more years.
In the meantime, fans have been hooked to Liam’s (Scott Clifton) love quagmire. Will he stay with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), his pregnant but unfaithful wife, or will he go back to his former girlfriend, Hope (Annika Noelle)?
The actresses involved in the love triangle weighed in on the tense story arc.
MacInnes Wood said: “First and foremost, she (Steffy can’t forgive herself and her stupidity for being so down-trodden as not to be in control of her emotions. As far as Liam is concerned, she is wishing upon a star - in this case, a falling one - that he can give her a glimmer of reconciliation!”
And her character is holding out hope that her pregnancy will work to her advantage.
Meanwhile, Noelle added: “I don’t think it’s Hope’s intention at all to take Liam away from his family. In fact, when she initially returns from Italy, she encourages him to work things out with Steffy. But as time goes on she sees how Steffy’s betrayal chips away at his happiness and he is a shell of the person she once knew and loved. Sometimes people reach a breaking point and have to walk away from toxic people and relationships. At the end of the day, Hope is someone who cares for Liam and she wants what is best for his well-being.”
When it comes to the greatest threat in her life at the moment, Sally pails in comparison to Steffy.
She explained: “There are years and years of history there between Liam and Steffy and Hope. When you grow up together and grow in relationships with one another, that is a foundation that cannot be denied.”
On her recent nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the upcoming 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, Noelle admitted: “I am so honoured to be nominated among such incredible talent.
"I have the utmost respect for all my fellow daytime performers and I will miss seeing them all at the ceremony. That will be the hardest part, to not be able to congratulate everyone and catch up.
"And you’re right, that is the big debate - do I accept an award in my pyjamas or go for the glamour? I guess we’ll have to wait and see, fingers crossed!”
Catch new episodes of "The Bold and the Beautiful" on Eva (DStv channel 141) on weekdays at 5.30pm or the omnibus on Saturday at 4pm.