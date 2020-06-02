Will Liam choose his pregnant wife or ex-girlfriend on 'The Bold and the Beautiful'?

What would a soap be without a dramatic love triangle to reel viewers in? In this era, where telenovelas enjoy a solid and ever-increasing fan-base, "The Bold and the Beautiful" soldiers on strongly.

Following SABC TVs controversial move to drop the popular international soapie from its line-up, it’s now found a new home on Eva. Even better, CBS has renewed the 33-year-old show for two more years.

In the meantime, fans have been hooked to Liam’s (Scott Clifton) love quagmire. Will he stay with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), his pregnant but unfaithful wife, or will he go back to his former girlfriend, Hope (Annika Noelle)?

The actresses involved in the love triangle weighed in on the tense story arc.

Liam (Scott Clifton) finds himself torn between his ex-girlfriend, Hope (Annika Noelle) and his unfaithful pregnant wife, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) in the long-running soap, "The Bold and the Beautiful". Picture: Supplied

MacInnes Wood said: “First and foremost, she (Steffy can’t forgive herself and her stupidity for being so down-trodden as not to be in control of her emotions. As far as Liam is concerned, she is wishing upon a star - in this case, a falling one - that he can give her a glimmer of reconciliation!”

And her character is holding out hope that her pregnancy will work to her advantage.

Meanwhile, Noelle added: “I don’t think it’s Hope’s intention at all to take Liam away from his family. In fact, when she initially returns from Italy, she encourages him to work things out with Steffy. But as time goes on she sees how Steffy’s betrayal chips away at his happiness and he is a shell of the person she once knew and loved. Sometimes people reach a breaking point and have to walk away from toxic people and relationships. At the end of the day, Hope is someone who cares for Liam and she wants what is best for his well-being.”