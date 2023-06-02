Winnie Ntshaba hails Londeka Mchuni, Nefisa Mkhabela for tear-jerking stellar performance on ‘House of Zwide’

One of the actor's tasks is to evoke various emotions, including pain and heartache, to make viewers empathise with their character's experiences. And while a few actors can pull off this off, the House of Zwide (HOZ) cast has certainly raised the bar in perfecting the art of sobbing.

Things are about to get ugly this Friday, June 2, when Funani Zwide, played by veteran actor Vusi Kunene takes a decision to switch off his son Senzo’s life support machine. Taking to her Instagram, Winne Ntshaba now plays Faith Zwide, praised the two young actresses Londeka Mchuni and Nefisa Mkhabela for their stellar performance on the show. The former “Generations” star shared a few snippets from the forthcoming episode of HOZ where Mchuni and Nefisa, Senzo’s sisters are breaking down as the Zwides prepare to bid their final goodbyes to Senzo.

She wrote: "WOW👌👌😭😭😭🖐️🖐️🖐️‼️‼️‼️ Stellar job. "I'm sure everyone that was on set when this was shot, did shed a tear😭" In another post she said: "No parent should go through this…. In fact no person should be asked to switch off life support…"

Senzo suffered head injuries when he fell during a confrontation with Alex Khadzi, (Warren Masemola) who recently exited the show. The fall led to Senzo spending a few months in a comma. And now, the family has to come together to accept that Senzo is really gone and he can't live on machines any longer. They together in the hospital to say their final goodbyes to Senzo and finally pull the plug.

Judging from the trailer, we hope Mzansi, you have a box of tissues ready because fans are already chopping onions. “Guys. This is so beautiful 😢😢😢. I am not crying. 😢😢,” commented one Instagram user. Another user wrote: This is pure talent, not if I'm gonna watch today’s episode though 😢😢😭😭coz wow.”