Wiseman Mncube bows out of ‘Uzalo’

Actor Wiseman Mncube is leaving ‘Uzalo’ and bidding farewell to the character of Sibonelo that made him a household name. Mncube joined ‘Uzalo’ in 2018, playing the role of Sbonelo who arrived as a medical doctor but fell into criminal activities.

Daily Sun reported that the actor had submitted his resignation to the production and would be leaving. Stained Glass Productions have now confirmed that the popular actor will be leaving the most watched soapie in the country. Production has also confirmed that Nkanyiso Mchunu will be leaving ‘Uzalo’ following his short stint on the production.

"We've had the privilege of witnessing Wiseman Mncube and Nkanyiso Mchunu's incredible journey on Uzalo. “Their commitment to their craft, their ability to breathe life into their characters, and the chemistry they brought to the screen have enriched our show in ways words can't express," remarked series producer King David Mukwevho. “Saying goodbye is never easy, but we are deeply thankful for the invaluable contributions they've made to Uzalo's success.