

The much-anticipated second season of MTV "Shuga: Down South" has added a familiar celebrity face to its already star-studded cast.

Johannesburg-based entrepreneur, model, actor and Somizi Mhlongo's fiance, Mohale Motaung, will be featuring on the popular and informative series in the role of the openly-gay Odirile.





Mohale said, “MTV Shuga has proven to be a powerful catalyst for informing and positively affecting the lives of young people across the continent and I am thrilled by the opportunity for dialogue that this role presents.





"While same-sex marriage is legal in South Africa, so many people are still shunned by those closest to them for being open about their sexuality.”





“As an openly-gay man, I’m fortunate to have the support of my family and my fiancé, Somizi, but not all South African youth, especially those growing up in conservative and traditional households, experience the same level of acceptance. That’s why programmes like MTV Shuga play such a crucial role in informing the youth and helping them realise they are not alone,” said Mohale.





The announcement comes just days after South African Twitter users engaged in a heated online debate about opening up the entertainment industry which caused the hashtag #OpenUpTheIndustry to trend.