Sophie Lichaba née Ndaba. Picture: Instagram

Sophie Lichaba née Ndaba will soon be gracing our screens again as a host for a brand new talk show "Hashtags". The former "Generations" star will be joined by radio personality Mantsoe Pout, celebrity publicist Jarred Doyle and media personality Francois Louw.

“The hosts bring their unique blend of personalities, humour and insider knowledge to various topics that affect millennials which we term "Hashtags"," said Juvais Dunn, executive producer at Weldun Media.

“After looking at what is currently on offer in the TV market space, we felt that there is a gap for a talk show that addresses real issues faced by millennials, whilst giving Africa a voice to the rest of the world. We have always been passionate about opening up the industry, so choosing talent for the show was very strategic,” added Dunn.

Jarred Doyle, Mantsoe Pout, Sophie Lichaba née Ndaba and Francois Louw. Picture: Supplied





Speaking to IOL previously, Lichaba said she is ready to embrace the challenge of being a talk show host.

“I’m looking forward to coming back to TV after a wonderful four-year break from the limelight.”

Taking to her Instagram page, Lichaba shared the exciting news, she wrote: "Hello darlings! Weitsi keng ne? I've been keeping this in for the longest time but yhu! It's been a struggle! Can I get a AMEN for my new show with my hunnies?? It's called @HashtagsAfrica and it Launches on Saturday the 2nd of March @16:00. Le ready?" @eExtraTV #HashtagsAfrica #getexcited #MAKINGTV

"Hashtags" will make its debut on Saturday, March 2, on DStv Channel 195.