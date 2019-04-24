Maisie Williams, left, and Sophie Turner. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

After the second episode of "Game of Thrones" final season aired on Sunday, Sophie Turner, who plays Lady Sansa Stark in the series, took to Instagram Stories to weigh in on her on-screen sister's - Arya played by Maisie Williams - sex scene with Gendry. This comes after shook fans took to social media to discuss the scene at length, as many found it somewhat uncomfortable because viewers have practically watched Arya grow up on-screen, and her she was naked and knocking boots.

Sophie, however, had her own amusing take on the scene, and in a video shared on social media, with a glass of red wine in hand, she said: “In honour of Easter, I guess Game of Thrones wanted the storyline to have a little Easter bunny hop-hop-hopping into that p*ssyyyyyy (sic).”

this vid of sophie turner talking about arya's sex scene last night is art pic.twitter.com/v7J1B2sQmw — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) April 22, 2019

Williams also took to social media to comment on her sex scene, saying: "if u feel uncomfortable just know that my mother and my step dad and my 2 sisters and my 4 brothers have all probably watched this too ahahakillmeehehe (sic)".

if u feel uncomfortable just know that my mother and my step dad and my 2 sisters and my 4 brothers have all probably watched this too ahahakillmeehehe — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) April 23, 2019

Meanwhile, according to Google reports, there was an immediate spike in searches for Maisie's age after episode 2 aired. Although Williams character is only 18 years old in the show, the star turned 22 on 15 April.