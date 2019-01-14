Thembinkosi Mangethe Zwane. Picture: Twitter

Jozi FM’s Thembinkosi "Mangethe" Zwane, 43, passed away on Friday, January 11, after a long battle with diabetes.

Zwane, who was popularly known for serving longest at the Soweto based radio station, worked for Jozi FM for two decades.

Zwane, who was also a poet, co-presented a traditional music show "Izingi" on the local TV station, Soweto TV.

Jozi FM station manager, Mpho Mhlongo said Zwane was passionate about his culture and heritage.

“He (Zwane) was passionate about culture and heritage. He used his show to preach the importance of culture and heritage,” said Mhlongo.

Fans also paid tribute to the fallen radio veteran on social media:

Details of Zwane's funeral are yet to be announced.

IOL