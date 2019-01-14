Thembinkosi Mangethe Zwane. Picture: Twitter

Jozi FM’s Thembinkosi "Mangethe" Zwane, 43, passed away on Friday, January 11, after a long battle with diabetes. Zwane, who was popularly known for serving longest at the Soweto based radio station, worked for Jozi FM for two decades.

Zwane, who was also a poet, co-presented a traditional music show "Izingi" on the local TV station, Soweto TV.

Jozi FM station manager, Mpho Mhlongo said Zwane was passionate about his culture and heritage.

“He (Zwane) was passionate about culture and heritage. He used his show to preach the importance of culture and heritage,” said Mhlongo.

Tributes continue to pour in following the death of one of the longest serving Jozi FM On Air presenter, Thembinkosi Mangethe Zwane. M.M pic.twitter.com/A2qmIhECzr — Jozi FM (@jozifm) January 14, 2019

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our friend and colleague, Thembinkosi Mangethe #RIPMangethe pic.twitter.com/DRmje8Jbjh — IG: SowetoTV (@SowetoTVchannel) January 11, 2019

Fans also paid tribute to the fallen radio veteran on social media:

May his soul rest in peace — Sarah Aphane (@AphaneSarah) January 12, 2019

We will dearly miss him @jozifm — Deejay Prince SA (@deejayprincesa) January 11, 2019

May his soul rest in eternal peace — Monwekgape (@louisrantshu) January 12, 2019

Details of Zwane's funeral are yet to be announced.





IOL