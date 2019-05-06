A furious Daenerys Targaryen after Cersei Lannister has her closest confidante, Missandei beheaded PICTURE: HELEN SLOAN/HBO

“We’re here to say goodbye to our brothers and sisters, to our fathers and mothers, to our friends, our fellow men and women who set aside their differences to fight together and die together so that others might live."



These were Jon Snow's words to the survivors of "The Battle of Winterfell", an episode which saw the demise of the Dothraki, some Unsullied, Wildlings, Stark banner-men and also Ser Jorah Mormont, his cousin, Lady Lyanna Mormont, Theon Greyjoy and the Commander of the now defunct Night's Watch, Dolorous Edd.





With that, the leaders all lit the funeral pyres and that was the end of it.





Now that the dead have been shown their respect, the living are trying to figure out the way forward and how to fight the even more terrifying Cersei Lannister.





Cersei and Euron are clearly in their #relationshipgoals part of their situationship PICTURE: HELEN SLOAN/HBO

After a physical absence of two episodes (her presence was felt all the same) she returned to our screens yesterday and I've realized I didn't hate her as much as I do now. What a monster. But more on that, later.





During the funeral feast in Winterfell a lot of things happened.





The game of thrones and their battles resumes and with the end in sight, it's finally time to deal with the many matters at hand, something that Sansa Stark has been thinking about since the beginning of the season - life after the war.





Daenerys Targaryen decides to name Gendry the Lord of Storm's End, officially making him a Baratheon. Tyrion notes how this will make Gendry loyal to her and she responds: "See, you are not the only one who is clever." Menacing words and it's clear from the look that Sansa and Tyrion share, that they are concerned by this.





Dany also toasts to Arya for killing the Night King. Sansa can't hide her irritation with Daenerys and leaves the hall. Dany is playing dirty and this is where it's confirmed, for me, that she will be a villain by the end of the series.





When she sees Tyrion having a good time with Jaime, she is visibly upset and storms off. She thinks few people notice, but Varys does.





There are a couple of conversations at the great hall, which lead to many things, especially Brienne and Jaime finally acting on their feelings for each other.

"I've never slept with a knight before," Jaime says, to which Brienne responds: "I've never slept with anyone." Poor Tormund. Not that he was too upset about losing Brienne to the Kingslayer- he quickly got himself a girl who claimed to not be afraid of some Wildling loving.





Back to the politics - The Hound and Sansa have a conversation, where he calls her Little Bird. She tells him if she had left King's Landing with him when he wanted her to, she would have remained a Little Bird and not the power player she is now.





Lord Gendry, proposes to Arya, who sadly denies him. "I've never been a lady". Besides, she still has some names to tick off her list.





Jon Snow revealing to Sansa and Arya Stark that he is actually Aegon Targaryen. This is confirmed by Bran Stark PICTURE: HELEN SLOAN/HBO

Jon, or should I say Aegon Targaryen and his aunt/lover, Daenerys, have reached a turning point in their relationship. She doesn't want him to tell anyone of his real parentage. He wants to tell his 'siblings'. She's worried that he's so popular and even says: "What happens when you press your claim and take what is mine?" See - here it is again. Dany's hunger for power and entitlement. Jon says he won't challenge her claim and yet she still doesn't believe him.





Anyway, The Hound and Arya both ride for King's Landing; while Bronn arrives and let's Jaime and Tyrion know he's after them.





The leaders meet for another planning meeting. Tyrion appeals to Dany to not destroy King's Landing - they just need to remove Cersei. He thinks using the people of the south and get them on their side, will be able to remove his sister from the throne. How naive.





Meanwhile Sansa and Dany have a heated debate, simply because Sansa dared to ask that the remaining forces get a little rest before they go south. There really is no middle ground with these ladies.





Jon finally asks Bran to tell Sansa and Arya of his true parentage. This makes it worse for Dany because the sisters will obviously support their brother. Sansa also has another conversation with Tyrion, where she discovers he's actually afraid of Dany. And then she drops the bomb about Jon.





It's also an episode of goodbyes as Jon bids Tormund farewell as the Wildlings return North of the Wall. He then gives him Ghost!





The Dragon Queens is sailing for the South. PICTURE: HELEN SLOAN/HBO

And so begins the sail to the South. In the ship, Tyrion lets Varys know about Jon's real parentage and they both discuss what this means and the solution to the problem.





Ever the exhibitionist, Dany is riding Drogon into King's Landing, with Rhaegal following closely. The poor dragon is the first casualty of the episode as Euron and his men fire gigantic arrows at the beast. Then they attack the ships and in the midst of the drama, Missandei, Dany's lady-in-waiting, gets abducted.





And here, in all her glory, comes Cersei, wearing new Marsala robes. She's pregnant (we knew this already) and is passing off the baby as Euron's (it's Jaime's). She reveals she has Missandei and this leads to the two queens trying to get the other to relinquish their power. Of course both are not interested and even when Tyrion appeals to Cersei's good side (LOL) he fails.





Missandei is then killed by The Mountain. Poor Grey Word can't even look as his lover dies.





Another loss for Daenerys so soon after losing Jorah and Rhaegal is bound to make her irrational and that's the fear that Varys has. He is ready to pledge loyalty to Jon.





The Mountain beheads Missandei PICTURE: HELEN SLOAN/HBO

Back in Winterfell, news of Rhaegal and the fleet reaches Jaime and he leaves Brienne in tears, to go back to King's Landing.





So this has me thinking - will it be Jaime who kills Cersei? Or will Arya kill Jaime, wear his face and then kill Cersei? Or will it be Sansa, who knows King's Landing very well and someone Cersei won't see coming? What if Sansa is the true threat to Cersei, the one pointed out by the witch in season five? Now wouldn't that be poetic justice?





Just a word of caution- episode 4 and 5 leaked on Sunday, a few hours before the show aired. So try and exercise caution on the internet this week. There are spoilers, everywhere.



