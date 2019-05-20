Daenerys Targaryen played by Emilia Clarke. Picture: HBO

All's well that ends well, no?



I suspected that "Game of Thrones" will have some sort of happy ending. That it would be an ending that would be all about as much world peace as possible. I gathered the writers wanted the characters to have some hope back in their lives and for war to end.





After all, we are all entitled to some peace and quietness, surely?





One of the biggest criticisms many of us have had with the show, is how rushed it was. Characters made decisions randomly, that will have the effect the writers needed, for their storyline to make sense, no-matter how out of character it is.





So after last week's massacre of King's Landing, Daenerys Targaryen is still queen and is happy about the utopia she's trying to bring in the world and yet she's doing it in the most dystopian way imaginable- through fire and blood.





Seeing Tyrion walk through the ruins of a city he spent most of his life in, and one where he lost all his family members, it's understandable that he would want to be alone. He ends up in the Red Keep and somehow spots Jaime's golden hand. He clears the rubble to spot his dead siblings and breaks down.





Grey Worm and the Unsullied are still killing Lannister soldiers and when Jon and Davos try to stop them, they draw their spears, ready to attack them. See, Grey Worm's mission from Daenerys was to kill all Cersei's followers. Once again, she could have shown mercy but decides not to.





Daenerys Targaryen giving a speech to the Unsullied and Dothraki. Picture: HBO



Not that she cares. She's now confirmed as queen and gives a speech about how they are liberators and will keep on liberating the world. And yes through fire and blood. Of course the Unsullied and Dothraki are positively foaming in the mouth, ready to go into battle.





And then we get the showdown we have been waiting for: Dany vs. Tyrion. "You freed your brother. You committed treason,” she says as he approaches her.

“I freed my brother, and you slaughtered a city," he retorts, removing his Hand pin and tossing it down the steps.





He's arrested and as he leaves, he shoots Jon a look that says: "Do it now!"





And Arya, who is alive and well and still in King's Landing, also reminds Jon that Daenerys knows who he really is and how much of a threat he is to her and even if he has sworn to be under her rule, she won't hesitate to dracarys him.





Seems like Jon needs to be convinced to do what we all know he has to do: kill Daenerys.





When he visits Tyrion in his cell, the Lannister tells Jon that Dany will continue liberating the world. “She’ll go on liberating until the people of the world are free, and she rules them all,” he tells Jon.





Jon, as usual, is all about honour, to which Tyrion responds: "She believes her destiny is to build a better world for everyone. If you believed that, if you truly believed it, wouldn’t you kill whoever stood between you and paradise?”





Tyrion Lannister as a prisoner. Picture: HBO





Once again, Jon is reminded of the true danger he is in, as the rightful heir to the throne. Tyrion pulls out all the cards to make Jon see sense, including his family. Did it work?





Jon has a run in with Drogon, who sniffs him. I'm sure he can smell Targaryen blood in his veins. Anyway, he let's Jon join Dany in the throne room, and she's walking up to the Iron Throne, her childhood dream finally realized.





Jon tries to appeal to her human side, to show mercy to the remaining people of King's Landing and Tyrion.





She talks about how they need to build a new world, and how she wants Jon to join her. How cultish.





Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow. Picture: HBO





Anyway, they get closer, and as they kiss, Jon slides a dagger into her heart, killing her. She dies in his arms.





Drogon screeches and I was ready for Jon to be burnt, only for the dragon to instead rain fire on the Iron Throne. See, Drogon knew that it was that horrible chair that ruined his mother. And then he scoops her up and flies away. We assume Jon is arrested.





Some time passes and there's a gathering of the Lords and Ladies of the Seven Kingdoms, including Edmure Tully And Robyn Arryn. The Starks are there, as are Yara Greyjoy, the new prince of Dorne, Samwell Tarly, Bronn and Grey Worm. The matter at hand? Who will rule the seven kingdoms. Democracy! Anyway, they end up electing Bran Stark. Yes.-The Three Eyes Raven. Bran The Broken.





Sansa gets her way and keeps the North independent. Tyrion, now freed, declares Bran the ruler of the six kingdoms. What a cop out. But I guess Tyrion is finally the ruler of Westeros.





And now what to do about Jon?





Well, he is banished to Castle Black and to continue his days in the Night's Watch. I'm confused. What is the Night's Watch for again? The wall is down, the Night King is dead, the Wildlings are allies. Anyway, I think he would be happier there. He is still second guessing killing Daenerys.





The Starks reunite one last time and embrace and get ready for the next phase of their lives.





Arya is ready for the next adventure and plans to travel west.





Sansa Stark, Arya Stark, Bran Stark and Jon Snow. Picture: HBO





And so we have our first small council of Bran the Broken's reign, where they discuss building the city. Tyrion is made Hand, Bronn the master of Coin, Samwell Tarly the Grandmaester, Davos is master of ships. Brienne is also a member of the council and Podrick is now a knight.





In the North, Tormund and Ghost are reunited with Jon, while Sansa is crowned queen in the North.





Our last scene sees Jon, Tormund and the wildlings going to the true north.





And so ends an eight year journey.