Nostalgia is a big trend these days.



We are somehow harking for those times where life was simple.





Everything, from our clothes and food, music and the content we consume lately, is somehow inspired by recent past.





And that is what I took from the first episode of the final season of Game of Thrones.





The very first episode of the show took place in Winterfell, where King Robert Baratheon and his family came to visit his old friend Eddard Stark.





One of the things that stuck out for me in that episode, was a young Bran Stark, climbing the castle's turrets and walls, to spot the king's entourage.





That once again happened in this episode, where a young Northern boy was curious about the arrival of Jon Snow, Daenerys Targyren and the whole crew including the Unsullied and the Dothraki.





He climbed a tree to get a better view, similar to what Bran had done 69 episodes ago.





The hark back to the first episode didn’t end there.





The final scene, where Bran and Jaime Lamnister locked eyes and Jaime looking terrified and Bran serene was also a throwback.





It was a far cry from the final scene of the first episode, where Jaime pushes Bran from a tower crippling him and saying 'The things I do for love'. There was none of that bravado, only terror.

Bran Stark with Jon Snow

I strongly feel that Bran will be the voice of reason this season.





No sooner had Jon and Dany arrived and he was quick to remind everyone of the danger at hand: the Night King has a dragon, the wall is down and that there wasn't any more time for pleasantries. “We don’t have the time for this” he says.

It is also Bran who urges Samwell Tarly, shortly after Sam finds out Dany killed her father and younger brother, to tell Jon the truth about him the rightful heir to the Seven Kingdoms.





He's clearly all about business this season and making sure everyone is prepared for the war. He's the one person who will constantly remind everyone about the danger at hand.





Speaking of the danger, I was surprised we didn't get to see the White Walkers in this episode.





I would have thought they would have shown their progress and how destroyed the wall was. However, the Night King and his walkers left a message for the Night's Watch at Last Hearth, the seat of the Umbers a Northern house.





Dismembered body parts arranged in a spiral shape, around the undead Lord Umber, a young boy we had been introduced to earlier in the episode.





This shape was different from the usual message the White Walkers leave. This was alarmingly similar to the Targaryen sigil, but I may be mistaken. But what do these signs mean?





Surely there's someone who should be able to decipher these now? Where are the Red Priestesses when you need them?





It was good to see that our favourites didn't die when Viserion burnt down the wall. Tormund, Beric Dondarion and Edd of the Night's Watch are all alive and continue the fight for the living.





I also enjoyed the many reunions that happened in this episode and there's more to come before we get to the bloodshed in the third episode.





Cersei Lannister, as always, is an interesting character and this season she's all about the bottom line: she wants to wait out the war in the North. When Maester Querburn informs her that the wall has fallen. She smiled and said: “Good.”





She now has her Golden Company mercenaries, brought across the sea by Euron Greyjoy, however she's upset that there are no elephants. She was promised elephants.





And even when she finally relents to sleeping with Euron, she can't help but mention her disappointment about there being no elephants, for the second time. Oh and, did she sleep with Euron as a power move? Or was she in desperate need of coitus?





Cersei Lannister with Maester Queburn

The seventh season ended with Jon and Daenerys together and that hasn't changed. It has brought a lot of discomfort to the Northern Lords how quickly Jon bent the knee to Daenerys when he had been named the King in the North.





The ever brave Lyanna Mormont confronts Jon in front of Sansa, Daenerys and all the important council members about Jon's decision. It's a thread that runs all episode long- where do Jon's loyalties lie?





With the Dragon Queen or with his family? The reunion scene with Arya sees Jon being reminded of the importance of family, which is clearly an important issue in the North. And Sansa also questions Jon about the decisions he has made and is clearly the only one who knows to not ever trust Cersei.





Now with Jon knowing the truth, that he is Aegon Targaryen, the rightful ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, it is bound to have a huge effect in his relationship with Daenerys, whom we now know as his aunt. Will she accept this or will she once again wield her power unnecessarily?





With five episodes remaining, I truly hope they are ready to finally give the fans some action. Bring forth the blood and gore. But also bring us the betrayals, the heartbreak and the consequences that Game of Thrones is famous for.





Catch Game of Thrones on M-Net (DStv 101) at 10pm, Mondays. Also streaming on Showmax