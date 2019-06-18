Gaten Matarazzo. Picture: Bang Showbiz

"Stranger Things" star Gaten Matarazzo thinks 'Stranger should end "whenever the story feels like it needs to be completed" rather than being dragged out too long. The cast of the hugely popular Netflix sci-fi horror show don't want the programme to overstay its welcome, and the 16-year-old actor - who plays Dustin Henderson - suggested the best scenario would be to go out on a high.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "I think we should stop whenever the story feels like it needs to be completed.

"I don't think any season should be pushed. If there's no more story, there's no more story."

While his castmate Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) said five seasons would be ideal, Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) isn't sure the show needs that many.

He added: "I think we definitely need one more to tie it all up.... Either one or two more, for sure. At least one more to tie it up."

The third season is set to debut on Netflix this summer, and despite the ending of the show not being written yet, Millie Bobby Brown has insisted she already knows what the conclusion will be.

The 15-year-old actress recently said: "I know exactly what happens. Very scared..."

Millie's claim follows her co-star David Harbour's comments last month that he also knows the ending, insisting it is "beautiful".

'Stranger Things' - which also stars Winona Ryder and is directed by the Duffer Brothers - tells the story of how a small town uncovers the supernatural mystery of a young boy who vanishes.

It hasn't been confirmed how many season the show is set to run for, although executive producer Shawn Levy sees it "definitely going four seasons, and there's very much the possibility of a fifth".