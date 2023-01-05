10 hidden TV gems you may have missed (or forgotten about) in 2022

Bethonie Butler All those best-of-the-year lists are finite, but good television – in the enduring era of too much television – is not.

Here are some of the hidden gems (if you know, you know!) that made us laugh, cry and binge-watch in 2022. Bad Sisters (Apple TV+) Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) co-created and stars in this dark comedy about a group of sisters who dream of shuffling their abusive and controlling brother-in-law off this mortal coil.

John Paul (Claes Bang) is indeed dead when the 10-episode show begins, setting up flashbacks that establish what happened to the miserable lout through a ragtag investigation led by struggling insurance agents and half-brothers Tom (Brian Gleeson) and Matt (Daryl McCormack), who hope they won’t have to pay out JP’s hefty insurance policy. Little Women (Netflix) A loose adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel, this Korean drama follows three sisters, In-joo (Kim Go-eun), In-kyung (Nam Ji-hyun) and In-hye (Park Ji-hu), who grew up poor and find themselves battling one of South Korea’s most wealthy and politically connected families.

“Little Women” is as compelling in its exploration of inequality and power as it is in its thoughtful take on complicated family dynamics and each sister’s individual approach to bettering their lives. A League of Their Own (Amazon Prime Video) This period dramedy from Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson is a welcome update to Penny Marshall’s beloved 1992 film about the short-lived but inspiring professional baseball league for women.

The series scraps several of the film’s main characters, instead focusing on Jacobson’s Carson Shaw, a married woman struggling to come to terms with her sexuality, and Max Chapman (Chanté Adams), a talented black player excluded from the league because of her race. The ensemble also features D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”), Molly Ephraim (“Halt and Catch Fire”) and Melanie Field (“You”). Entergalactic (Netflix)

Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris (“Black-ish”) are behind this visually stunning special, released as an (adult) animated companion to the rapper’s eighth studio album of the same name. Directed by Fletcher Moules, the six-chapter project – punctuated by Cudi’s hazy hip-hop – follows Jabari (voiced by Cudi) as he reaches a new level of success in his career as an artist and encounters a refreshing love interest in his photographer neighbour, Meadow (Jessica Williams). Warrior Nun (Netflix)

To the chagrin of the show’s passionate fan base, Netflix recently cancelled this drama about Ava (Alba Baptista), an orphan who is saved from death by a mystical halo that imbues her with superpowers – and makes her a target of the Catholic Church and other interested parties. In addition to unresolved plotlines, fans are also mourning season 2’s tender, ship-worthy romance between Ava and the quietly powerful Beatrice (Kristina Tonteri-Young), which was celebrated for its LGBTQ representation. Savage Beauty (Netflix)

Rosemary Zimu This drama weaves South Africa’s painful history with skin bleaching into a story about a family dynasty whose global beauty empire threatens to crumble under the weight of secrets and lies. From Scratch (Netflix) Based on Tembi Locke’s best-selling memoir, “From Scratch” follows Amy (Zoe Saldaña) and Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea), an interracial couple who forge their own path in love and career despite the objections of their respective families.

The heart-rending romantic drama, which begins with Amy and Lino meeting in Sicily, keeps viewers feeling full even as the couple face unforeseen challenges. Life & Beth (Disney+) Amy Schumer as Beth and Michael Cera as John in the Hulu dramedy “Life & Beth”. Picture: Scott McDermott/Hulu Amy Schumer adds depth to her irreverent comedy in this Hulu series about a woman whose life is upended by sudden tragedy, compelling her to grapple with her childhood trauma.

Michael Cera, Laura Benanti and Michael Rapaport also star in the dramedy, which has been renewed for a second season. Riches (Amazon Prime Video) TV has no shortage of stories about family empires threatened by infighting and/or the loss of a patriarch.

But Abby Ajayi’s six-episode drama – about a divided Nigerian family and the black British beauty dynasty that defines their legacy – stands out because of its full-faceted reflection of the black diaspora and the powerful significance of the Richards family’s success. Fleishman is in Trouble (Disney+) Claire Danes as Rachel and Jesse Eisenberg as Toby in “Fleishman Is in Trouble.” Picture: Linda Kallerus/FX This FX series, based on creator Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s novel of the same name, is buzzworthy to be sure. But if you’ve written it off because the book must inevitably be better, it’s worth a second look.