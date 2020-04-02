10 medical shows to binge-watch during lockdown

The national lockdown has forced many people to go back to the basics such as staying indoors, frequent hand-wash, eating healthy and exercise regularly. It’s day six of the national lockdown in South Africa, with eateries, cinema and theatre houses shut down, many people are left with more time on their hands and little to do. While we all try to curb the coronavirus pandemic by following the new regulations which includes social distancing, we look at 10 of the best medical shows on TV that you can binge-watch from the comfort of your home. The Good Doctor Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism is recruited by his mentor in the surgical unit of a prestigious hospital. Despite the fact that he finds it hard to connect with other humans, his abilities help him save lives and he quickly becomes part of the team.

The series debuted on September 25, 2017.

"The Good Doctor" has received mixed reviews from critics, with particular praise given to Highmore's performance, and strong television ratings but criticism for the storylines while the portrayal of autism divided critics.

Grey’s Anatomy

"Grey's Anatomy" is an American medical drama television series that premiered on March 27, 2005, on the American Broadcasting Company (ABC). "Grey's Anatomy" follows the lives of surgical interns, residents, and attendings at different fictional hospitals.

As the interns gradually develop into seasoned doctors through the mentoring of their residents, attendings, and chiefs of surgery. According to recent reports, "Grey’s Anatomy" will end its 16th season a little earlier than expected because of the coronavirus.

Nurse Jackie

"Nurse Jackie" is an American medical comedy-drama series. It premiered on Showtime on June 8, 2009. The show stars Edie Falco as the title character Jackie Peyton, an emergency department nurse at All Saints' Hospital in New York City.

"Nurse Jackie" follows a story of a hospital worker deals with a substance-abuse problem, an active love life and a tough job.

Untold Stories of the E.R

The show depicts real-life emergency room doctors discuss their most bizarre and puzzling cases.

Typically these involve medical sabotage, violently or strangely acting patients, life-threatening injuries, or even situations in which the E.R. physician is too overwhelmed or unequipped to handle the caseload but cannot transfer responsibility for the patients to someone else.

Warning: Graphic images may upset sensitive viewers

House

"House" is an American television medical drama that originally ran on the Fox network for eight seasons, from 2004 to, 2012.

The series's main character is Dr. Gregory House (Hugh Laurie), an unconventional, misanthropic medical genius who, despite his dependence on pain medication, leads a team of diagnosticians at the fictional Princeton–Plainsboro Teaching Hospital in New Jersey.

Call the Midwife

"Call the Midwife" is a BBC period drama series about a group of nurse midwives working in the East End of London in the late 1950s and 1960s. The series was created by Heidi Thomas, originally based on the memoirs of Jennifer Worth who worked with the Community of St. John the Divine, an Anglican religious order, at their convent in the East End in London.

The show has been praised for tackling a variety of topical subjects and contemporary social, cultural and economic issues, including barrenness, teen pregnancy, adoption, local community, miscarriage and stillbirths, abortion and unwanted pregnancies, birth defects, poverty, illness and disease epidemics, prostitution, incest, religion, racism, prejudice and female genital mutilation.

Chicago Med

"Chicago Med" is the third series in Dick Wolf's Chicago franchise. The series premiered on NBC on November 17, 2015. The show focuses on the emergency department at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center and on its doctors and nurses as they work to save patients' lives.

The Resident

The Resident is an American medical drama television series that premiered on January 21, 2018, on the Fox. The series focuses on the lives and duties of staff members at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital while delving into the bureaucratic practices of the hospital industry.

Medical Police

"Medical Police" is a spin-off of the short-form alt-comedy series Children’s Hospital, that parodied medical dramas, whereas Medical Police is a parody of international spy thrillers.

Children’s Hospital doctors Lola Spratt and Owen Maestro discover a world-threatening virus and are recruited as government agents in a globe-spanning race to find a cure. In the process, they unmask a deep conspiracy amidst the outbreak.

The Mob Doctor

The series follows Grace Devlin, a surgical resident, who juggles her hospital duties with protecting her brother from the Mob. Grace works off her brother's debt by helping anyone they demand.

The series was created by Josh Berman and Rob Wright and is based on the book "Il Dottore: The Double Life of a Mafia Doctor" by Ron Felber. Berman, Wright, Michael Dinner, and Carla Kettner serve as executive producers.