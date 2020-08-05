12 reasons to sink into ’Black Is King’

There was a distinct excitement all around the world as Beyoncé’s “Black Is King” visual album premiere day drew closer. Not only was the BeyHive waiting in anticipation, but audiences in general tuned in to take in the masterpiece. And luckily for them (all of us, really), Bey never disappoints. From costumes, choreography and cinematography, to striking visuals of Africa and its people, everything worked. Here are 12 reasons why you should make time to watch “Black Is King”.

“Black Is King” has new interludes and song introductions - Everything Beyoncé touches turns to gold and so was the case with her music in this visual album. It created an extended excitement to what Bey has in store for her fans and the audience.

It features 20 South African fashion designers - Floyd Avenue, Rich Mnisi, Nao Serati, Thebe Magugu, Maxhosa Africa, Franc Elis, Hamethop, Ifele, Katekani Moreku and Orapeleng Modutle make the list of Africa’s most talented designers who feature on the visual album. Their costumes are beautiful and powerful.

The headpiece worn by Busiswa Gqulu - The headpiece was made just 24 hours beforehand. The stunning set was made by local designer, Nikiwe Dlova.

Beyonce's growth as a visual artist is expanding - First Self-Tilted then “Lemonade” and now “Black Is King”, she is really growing into her art. “Lemonade” reached out to her fans but “Black Is King” reaches out to everyone and we can not wait to see what she does next.

Africa’s beauty - It shows just how beautiful, lush and multi-layered Africa is as a continent.

A-list artists - It featured local A-listers like Busiswa, Nandi Madida, Tiwa Savage and Shatta Wale amongst others.

Self worth - The importance of self worth is a big theme in the film. It is incredibly effective. It's about black Africans people finding their way back, their true knowledge, spirituality and power.

It is incredibly ambitious - Beyoncé has taken almost exclusive ownership of it, her name is right at the front line. She has taken a big leap tackling such a huge project.

She made it work and we are happy! From the setting to costumes and ideas, it all worked beautifully.

Mainstream art - You will be transported not only to Africa, but feel like you are at a museum, watching a piece of art. It is definitely something everyone should see. It is visually striking.

It's not only for adults, the kids will love it - The themes in “Black Is King” also relate to children. In its efforts to draw attention to music as art.

High end art - Bey uses this as a platform to expose high end art, it is inspiring to see mainstream artists using their platform to expose their audience to this.

Her platform also draws attention to mainstream culture and to American history.

Highlights the Black Lives Matter Movement- It highlights the current movement from the black community to not only define themselves but to present themselves not as victims but as beautiful and powerful.

The focus is on Black African people. It pushes the view point forward saying let us see what we can accomplish in the future and not let the past weigh us down or define us.