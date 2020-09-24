16 SA productions on Netflix to celebrate Heritage Day

Netflix has some incredible South African productions that can be streamed in celebration of Heritage Day. In a statement Netflix said: “Whether you're celebrating at a braai, a coming of age ceremony or at a wedding, why not invite Netflix to the party. “We are a nation with a wealth of fables that have been passed down from generations and Netflix has been instrumental in bringing those stories to the forefront, by partnering with African creatives and storytellers in ensuring that our heritage is received and resonates with people from all over the world.” Here are the series, stand-ups, documentaries and films, available to stream on Netflix this Heritage Day. Tumi or not Tumi

Tumi Morake dishes out hot takes and fiery commentary about the concept of identity, politics, family life, weaves, and more in this stand-up special.

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia

"Daily Show" host Trevor Noah touches on tacos, runaway snakes, camping, racism immunity and lessons he learned from his mother in this comedy special.

Seriously Single

While her free-living bestie urges her to embrace singlehood, a social media expert craving commitment can't stop following the life of a former love.

8

After inheriting his estranged fathers countryside home, a man hires a mysterious farm hand with a demonic secret that draws his family closer to death.

Blood & Water

At Parkhurst College, a prestigious inner-city school for Cape Town’s elite scholars and academic overachievers, we’ll follow the exploits of the intelligent, proactive and impulsive 16- year-old Puleng Khumalo, as she engineers her transfer to the school to investigate the 17-year- old cold case of her abducted-at-birth older sister she’s never met.

Queen Sono

The action-packed series follows Queen Sono, the highly trained top spy in a South African agency whose purpose is to better the lives of African citizens. While taking on her most dangerous mission yet, she must also face changing relationships in her personal life.

The Letter Reader

A young boy from Johannesburg arrives in KwaZulu-Natal and begins to read letters for villagers — then falls in love with one of the recipients.

Hopeville

To support the swimming aspirations of his son, an estranged father attempts to restore a public pool but meets resistance from the community.

Four Corners

In the Cape Flats, a newly released ex-con exacts revenge and triggers a gang war, sending ripples through the life of a 13-year old chess prodigy.

Liefling

An adventure-loving young girl with a passion for life. She lives on a farm in Hartbeespoort with her father Simon, mother Linda, grandfather Karel, brother Kobus and house-keeper Katy.

Tjovitjo

Amidst poverty and struggle, a hardened pantsula dance leader enters a dark space and searches for redemption and salvation in his community.

Material

Cassim is a young Muslim man who works in his father's fabric shop in Johannesburg. However, Cassim wants to be a stand-up comedian, which his father disapproves of. When he gets a gig at a local bar, he has to find a way of keeping it a secret.

Intersexions (season 1)

Intersexions is an award-winning television series that shows how the inter-relationships between sexual partners enable HIV to spread insidiously across society.

White Wedding

White Wedding is a South African romantic comedy. It tells the story of a road trip adventure embarked by a groom and his best friend as they race across South Africa to attend a wedding.

Gangsters Paradise: Jerusalema

A petty crook (Rapulana Seiphemo) builds a criminal empire in Johannesburg, but an escalating war with a drug lord and police pressure threaten to shut him down.

My Octopus Teacher

A filmmaker forges an unusual friendship with an octopus living in a South African kelp forest, learning as the animal shares the mysteries of her world.