3 Christmas offerings to get you in the festive spirit

Sit back, relax, and get into the Christmas spirit with these three festive offerings. “Falling for Christmas”

Streaming on Netflix ‘Falling for Christmas’ stars Lindsay Lohan. Picture: Netflix “Falling for Christmas,” features the return of Lindsay Lohan in her first lead role since “The Canyons” nearly a decade ago. The charming storyline follows a city girl who finds love and a simpler life in the country. Lohan plays a hotel heiress named Sierra Belmont who is offered a position at her father’s exclusive ski chalet, she’s there a week before Christmas to let him know she doesn’t think the position is the right fit for her, even though she doesn’t know what else she should be doing with her life instead.

The story takes a turn when she meets Jake (Chord Overstreet), their paths cross again when Sierra lands head-based into a tree after a sleigh ride goes wrong. Suffering from amnesia, Jake comes to her rescue. Watch the trailer here.

“The Noel Diary” Streaming on Netflix ‘The Noel Diary’ stars Justin Hartley and Barrett Doss. Picture: Netflix Justin Hartley plays Jake Turner, a mega-successful spy novelist who is handsome, witty and stubbornly alone. Barrett Doss plays Rachel, a woman searching for her birth mother, Noel, who was Jake’s nanny when he was a toddler.

Jake and Rachel take a Christmastime road trip to sort out some of their old business, all while reading the journal Noel left at the Turner house decades ago, before tragedy tore that family apart. This movie is a refreshing alternative about how two lost souls discover what they’ve been missing. Watch the trailer here. “The Santa Clauses“

Streaming on Disney+ A scene from ‘The Santa Clauses’ starring Tim Allen. Picture: Supplied The series is a continuation of the franchise that started with the 1994 movie “The Santa Clause” and continued with 2002's “The Santa Clause 2” and 2006's “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”, all starring Tim Allen as Santa aka Scott Calvin. Elizabeth Mitchell reprises her role as Mrs. Claus aka Carol. Scott has been Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, but as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.