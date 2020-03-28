4 African romance movies to stream

As the country goes through a 21-day shutdown in a bid to fight the coronavirus, Many South Africans are left with no option but to stay indoors. And if time is all you have on your hands then why not catch up on some of the best African movies offerings from streaming services, Netflix and Showmax. Get dressed in your most comfortable clothing, make a large big bowl of popcorn and choose from the our trusted list of African romance productions provided below. 1. All About Love

Set in Johannesburg and featuring an all African cast, it tells the story of a love triangle between an inseparable couple who struggle to stay together when betrayal threatens to tear their lives apart. Starring Nomzamo Mbatha, Katlego Danke and Zenande Mfenyana, Richard Lukunku and Angela Sithole among others.

Streaming on Netflix

2. Catching Feelings

Director, producer and actor Kagiso Lediga plays a university professor in this dark romantic comedy. He along with actress Pearl Thusi take viewers on a rollercoaster ride of emotions as they navigate their relationship and pass commentary about South Africa, race and relationships.

Streaming on Netflix

3. Love Lives Here

Thando Thabethe and Lungile Radu team up in a movie about love, loyalty, friendship and family. Zinhle Malinga (Thabethe), a hard-working modern woman with strong traditional values who has been burnt by love. Luckily she has her two best girlfriends, Baphindile (Nomalanga Shozi) and Affiya (Nyokabi Angela Gethaiga) to cheer her up.

Streaming on DStv Now

4. A United Kingdom

The story of a love that defied an empire, A United Kingdom is a biographical romance based on true events. Starring Davis Oyelowo and Vusi Kunene and Terry Pheto it tells the story of the controversial 1947 marriage of King Seretse Khama of Botswana to a British white woman, Ruth Williams. Their marriage is met with fierce opposition from both their families and the British government. The union threw Botswana into political and diplomatic turmoil, jeopardised the British Empire’s position in Africa and came close to sparking a war with SA’s apartheid government.

Streaming on Showmax