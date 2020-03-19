4 shows to binge-watch while self-isolating

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

If you're usually an outdoors person who enjoys pretty much everything outside of your home like parks, malls, clubs, pubs and cinemas, chances are you're seething over the recent warnings to stay indoors due to the coronavirus. In this time, when you're tired of playing monopoly, already cleaned and reset your kitchen and bedroom cupboards and even tried out a range of recipes from your mom's generational old recipe book. Why not resort to making yourself a large bowl of popcorn, putting on your most comfortable clothing and binge on some of the world's most talked about TV shows. You'll never be bored again. Here's a list of show that are worthy of your free time.

1. Watchmen

The show, produced by DC Comics, won Best Television Drama Series at the WGA Awards in February 2020. It is a thrilling and scintillating series that is sure to find armies of fans, old and new, who will undoubtedly be besotted.

The series takes place 34 years after the events of the comic series. Set in the comic's alternate history of the 20th century, vigilantes, once seen as heroes, have been outlawed due to their violent methods.Bold and bristling, Watchmen isn't always easy viewing, but by adding new layers of cultural context and a host of complex characters it expertly builds on its source material to create an impressive identity of its own.

2. Sex Education S2

"Sex Education" is about Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean. In season 1 Otis and his friend Maeve Wiley set-up a sex clinic at school to capitalise on his intuitive talent for sex advice.

In season 2, as a late bloomer Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve. Its honest take on sex and the insecurities and oddities that can go with it, is a refreshing approach to the well-worn path of the coming-of-age story.

3. The Bachelor South Africa

If you're into romance and falling in love mixed with some spicy drama and explosive beefs all rolled into one, then "The Bachelor SA" is what you need to watch.

Marc Buckner, our second bachelor in SA is a stunning handsome single and shy singleton looking to find the love of his life.

The women at the mansion don't make his mission any easier. They all have different personalities and some are quiet the opposite when the cameras are rolling. Will Mark find his perfect match to marry, or will he uncover the truth about some of the house girls?

4. Why Women Kill





The show depicts the events leading to a death that occurs after the respective husbands of three married women commit adultery.





Starring Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste. Its plot is suspenseful, moving, and thoroughly enjoyable.

This is a dark comedy drama exploring how the roles of women have changed focuses on a 1960s housewife, a socialite in the '80s and a lawyer in 2018.