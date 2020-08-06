5 Asian shows you should be streaming

Asian-centred content have recently populated our viewing platforms. Not only do they tell great stories about the culture but also introduce fresh new talent to the world of acting. Here are five not to be missed female centred Asian shows to stream on Netflix: “Crash Landing on You” Starring two of the most popular Korean actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin as the main cast, “Crash Landing on You” is a love story of an oddly-matched couple.

Yun Se-ri, played by Son Ye-jin, is a beautiful heiress and a leading fashion businesswoman in South Korea, and she meets North Korean military officer Ri Jeong-hyeok, played by Hyun Bin, when she is swept up by a wind storm and accidentally crashes in North Korean territory while paragliding.

“The King: Eternal Monarch”

This romantic fantasy drama takes the genre to a whole new level.

The show revolves around relationships of the people from two parallel universes.

King Lee Gon, played by Lee Min-ho, seeks to seal the gateway between dimensions, while Jung Tae-eul, played by Kim Go-eun, is a police inspector who wholeheartedly wants to protect other’s lives and their loves.

“Was It Love?”

This K- drama changes the formula up a bit, making the object of affection a thirty-something single mom who aspires to be a film producer and giving her four men to choose from.

Starring Song Ji-hyo as Noh Ae-jung in the charming lead performance, the show is cut above the rest as it adds an in depth storyline aside from the love story. And it is enough to keep us tuning in.

“Unlucky Ploy”

Starring Green Ausadaporn and Yong Anusorn Maneeted as the lead characters, the show is an adaptation of the South Korean romantic drama “Another Miss Oh”.

The story follows a man in his early 30s who has had his heart broken by his bride who runs away before marriage.

He meets another woman after that with the same name as that of the runaway bride. The man starts to make his former fiance’s new boyfriend’s life miserable thus getting revenge on her.

But destiny has other plans for them because the three, the man, his former fiance, and his new girlfriend get into a love triangle.

“Itaewon Class”

An ex-con and his friends fight to make their ambitious dreams for their street bar a reality.

The central narrative is a revenge plot revolving around Park Saeroyi, a proud, almost irritatingly dignified young man with a spine of steel and the haircut of a chestnut.

His singular goal is to open a pocha and turn it into the biggest food company in Korea while destroying his enemies.

The various interweaving B-plots involve his ragtag crew that draws from that backdrop — a group of characters still usually not seen on Korean television — including a fellow ex-convict who spent time in prison with Saeroyi, a trans woman chef, and a black Korean looking for his father.