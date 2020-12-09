5 big screen releases that debuted on streaming & VOD in 2020

The film industry suffered this year due to the worldwide lockdown. Theatre houses closed and big releases either jumped to VOD or pushed back their release date to 2021. By now, every major 2020 theatrical release is already available to watch at home via a streaming platform. Let’s take a look at some of the films that had to be released online instead of the cinema. 1. “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” on Netflix

The musical adventure, featuring tunes from John Legend, follows toymaker and inventor Jeronicus Jangle and his trusted apprentice who steals Jangle’s most prized creation.

The craftsman’s granddaughter discovers the long-forgotten invention and heals old wounds.

2. “The Princess Switch: Switched Again” on Netflix

Vanessa Hudgens stars as three characters in the sequel to “The Princess Switch.”

She reprises her roles as Duchess Margaret and look-alike Stacy, but now also plays another look-alike named Fiona, who attempts to foil the duo’s plans.

3. “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” on Netflix

Chadwick Boseman (Levee) gives his final film performance in this adaptation of August Wilson’s 1984 play about a 1920s blues singer living in Chicago, played by Viola Davis.

Levee's ambition to start his own band has him soliciting the managers and producers, requiring him to relive previous traumas

3. “Antebellum” on DStv Box Office

Successful author Veronica Henley is finishing a book tour before she returns home to her husband and daughter.

But a shocking turn of events is about to upend Veronica's existence, plunging her into a horrifying reality that forces her to confront her past, present and future, before it's too late.

The film stars Janelle Monáe, Eric Lange, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons and Gabourey Sidibe.

4. “The Witches” on Netflix

In late 1967, a young orphaned boy goes to live with his loving grandma in the rural Alabama town of Demopolis.

As the boy and his grandmother encounter some deceptively glamorous but thoroughly diabolical witches, she wisely whisks him away to a seaside resort.

Regrettably, they arrive at precisely the same time that the world's Grand High Witch has gathered her fellow cronies from around the globe -under cover - to carry out her nefarious plans.

5. “American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules” on DStv Box Office

In this spin-off of the “American Pie“ franchise, the girls take over the quest for love.

Looking to spice up their love lives before graduation, four female high school seniors band together to harness their girl power and get what they want from the boys.