5 Easter movies to stream this weekend

The weekend of Easter is an important one for millions of people around the world. It is considered to be the most important time for Christians. While the Covid-19 pandemic has changed how people will celebrate it and reflect on its significance, there are still fun-filled movies to catch on Netflix that are all themed around Easter. Here is our list: Joseph: King of Dreams Many people know and love the story of Joseph and his "coat of many colours." And while reading the story on Joseph in the Bible is fascinating, kids can now snuggle up for this animated musical movie after the Easter egg hunt, and they'll be thoroughly entertained for another 74 minutes.

God Bless the Broken Road

If you want to spend the weekend laughing, then this movie might not be for you. It’s a tearjerker.

Based loosely on the Rascal Flatts song “Bless the Broken Road”, this 2018 drama follows a woman who loses her husband, and the father of their daughter, in the war in Afghanistan and must grapple with what it means to believe in God in the aftermath.

The Gospel of John

The first in a series of four, this film from director C is a word-for-word visual adaptation of the Bible's Gospel of John.

Once you are done with this, you can catch its counterparts, :The Gospel of Matthew“, ”The Gospel of Mark“, and ”The Gospel of Luke“. All of which are on Netflix, as well.

Faith, Hope, & Love

Now this movie is something you don’t often get, a faith-based rom-com this year: In this 2018 flick, Peta Murgatroyd (yes, the New Zealand-born Australian pro dance Peta Murgatroyd, who has starred on “Dancing With the Stars”) feels lost in love and her relationship with God before she enters a dance contest, meets a new man named Jimmy, and rediscovers her faith.

Come Sunday

With a star-studded cast, “Come Sunday” is a must-watch.

This 2018 Netflix original follows the true story of minister Carlton Pearson, who was excommunicated from his church for his belief in universal reconciliation.

It stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jason Segel, Donald Glover, and Martin Sheen and was an official selection at Sundance.