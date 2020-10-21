5 Indian shows to binge on Netflix

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

There are only a certain amount of hours in the day so why not use them wisely. Here’s a list of streaming Indian shows to watch. From horror terror attacks to famous Delhi crimes and laid back travel shows, this list will have you binging for hours on end. Scared Games This Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kalki Koechlin starrer Netflix original is probably the best Indian original series to watch.

The storyline revolves around an imminent terror attack in Mumbai. It’s up to police officer Sartaj Singh (Khan) to stop the city from blowing up in 25 days.

Only, he doesn’t know where to start and how deep the conspiracy runs.

You have two seasons of this fast-paced thriller to go through.

Delhi Crime

Based on one of the most shocking and heart-wrenching rape incidents in India’s capital city of New Delhi, this seven-part series will shake you to the very core.

Filmmaker Richie Mehta takes viewers behind the scenes of the investigation.

The series navigates through the bureaucratic pressures, political influences, and lack of resources faced by the Delhi Police during the investigation period. It makes for a gripping and eye-opening watch.

Little Things

This feel good show is based on the lives of a young, unmarried couple — Kavya (Mithila Palkar) and Dhruv (Dhruv Sehgal) who live together in Mumbai.

It follows the daily lives of the couple. It’s very light-hearted, yet relevant and relatable.

Viewers will end up finding a lot of “little things” in common with the couple.

It’s almost like a relationship mirror for young couples still struggling to find their footing in the world.

Breathe

Breathe is the story of love and desperation where a father will go to any extent, even to the point of murdering people, to save his son.

The protagonist in Breathe, Danny (R Madhavan), finds out that his son Josh is terminal and in need of a transplant.

He then devises a plan to get Josh’s name on top of the organ donor list, but his methods are not as conventional as you might think.

Danny’s troubles worsen when he finds himself the subject of a police investigation, one he desperately wanted to avoid.

Jestination Unknown

This is a travel series that trails actor-comedian Vir Das as he sets out with his friends to discover India’s comedy heritage.

The group explores comedy cliches in Patiala and gets a masterclass from local comedy poets in Lucknow.

It’s one of those feel-good travel shows that you can catch up on if you’re trying to brush off the feeling of being shut-in during this ongoing pandemic.

All the shows are available on Netflix