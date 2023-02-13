5 perfect films to set the tone this Valentines Day

Valentines Day is around the corner and if you haven’t had time to plan an extravagant celebration for your loved one, then why not opt for a cosy stay-home date night with butter popcorn and one of these rom-coms that will set the tone for the night. We’ve picked out the perfect list of movies for you to chose from.

“7 Days“ A scene from ‘7 Days’. Picture: Instagram Sometimes, love blossoms under the most unexpected conditions—even in a pandemic. When a date arranged by two young adults’ traditional Indian parents seems to be going south, the two prepare to part ways...until a Covid-19 shelter-in-place mandate is announced.

Over the course of a week, the unlikely couple begin to see things a little differently. Starring Gita Reddy, Zenobia Shroff, and Karan Soni the film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

“I Want You Back“ “I Want You Back“. Picture: Instagram Two strangers team up to sabotage their exes’ new relationships in this rom-com co-starring Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood and Manny Jacinto. The quirky adventure begins in the stairwell of an office building in Atlanta. Emma is a receptionist for an orthodontist and Peter works three floors down as vice president of a corporation callously trying to cut costs in their network of retirement homes. Still reeling from their unexpected break-ups, the two separately seek refuge in the quiet, underlit area. The pair’s inevitable encounter leads to shared cigarettes, quick confessions and a drunken night of karaoke and half-baked admissions.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video. "You People“

‘You People’. Picture: Instagram Co-written by Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill, the modern-day rom-com, “You People” follows a new couple and their families, who find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences. Streaming on Netflix.

“Your Place or Mine” ‘Your Place or Mine’. Picture: Instagram Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher lead this new modern romance which tells the story of Debbie and Peter who are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.

Streaming on Netflix. “A Valentine's Match”