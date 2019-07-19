The cast of Netflix's What/If. Picture: Netflix

Winter is here, forcing many to stay indoors. Binge watching certainly beats boredom. Here is a list of some shows you simply must catch right now.

Tales of the City

Armistead Maupin’s "Tales of the City" follows Mary Ann, who returns home to San Francisco and is reunited with her daughter Shawna and ex-husband Brian, 20 years after leaving them behind to pursue her career. Fleeing the mid-life crisis that her picture-perfect Connecticut life created, Mary Ann returns home to her chosen family and is quickly be drawn back into the orbit of Anna Madrigal and the residents of 28 Barbary Lane. It stars Laura Linney as Mary Ann Singleton and Ellen Page as Shawna Hawkin.





What/If





This series shows Renée Zellweger in a role very far from the lovesick puppy we have become accustomed to seeing her in on Bridget Jones Diary. The series is a neo-noir thriller that explores the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things.





Each season will tackle a different morality tale inspired by culturally consequential source material and the power of a single fateful decision to change the trajectory of an entire life. What/If is a must watch and with 10 episodes in season one, you will be sorted for one night.









Chernobyl





Chernobyl dramatises the true story of the 1986 nuclear accident, one of the worst man-made catastrophes in history, and of the brave men and women who made incredible sacrifices to save Europe from unimaginable disaster. Some have questioned how accurate the show is. Watch the show, do some research and then make up your mind.





Stranger Things





Now in its third season, "Stranger Things" is an American science fiction horror web television series created, written, and directed by the Duffer Brothers. Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, in November 1983, the first season focuses on the investigation into the disappearance of a young boy amid supernatural events occurring around the town, including the appearance of a girl with psychokinetic abilities who helps the missing boy’s friends in their search.





The second season, titled "Stranger Things 2", is set one year later in October 1984 and deals with the characters’ attempts to return to normality and the aftermath of the events from the first season. The third season, titled "Stranger Things 3", is set in the summer of 1985. Catch up on all three seasons, if you dare.













The Umbrella Academy





On October 1, 1989, 43 women around the world give birth simultaneously, despite none of them showing any sign of pregnancy until labour begins. Seven of the children are adopted by eccentric billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves, and turned into a superhero team through what he calls “The Umbrella Academy”. Hargreeves gives the children numbers rather than names but they eventually are named by their nanny robot mother, Grace.



