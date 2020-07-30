6 Nollywood movies worth seeing this Women’s Month

So much choice, so little time. A dilemma faced by most, no doubt. Of late, I have been devouring content from different parts of the world, especially movies, on Netflix. Whether you prefer a comedy, drama, action, suspense or something that homes in on social issues, the catalogue appeases every appetite. Many of the movies boast a high production value and is underpinned by a relatable storyline.

Below are six movies worth setting aside some time for as it is anchored by strong female characters.

Lionheart

Lead actress Genevieve Nnaji made her directorial debut in this movie.

The story centres on Adaeze Obiagu (Nnaji), who is the director of Logistics and Operations at Lionheart.

The leading bus transport company was founded by her father, Chief Ernest Obiagu (Pete Edochie).

On the cusp of a major government deal, Ernest suffers a health setback.

He gets his younger brother, Godswill (Nkem Owoh), to fill in for him until he’s able to return to his post.

The news doesn’t bode well for the company, though, as the bank calls in its loan.

Adaeze, with the full support of her street-smart uncle, is forced to think out of the box to save the company, while a lose rival tries to poach the company with the help of a greedy member of staff.

Alakada Reloaded

In the third instalment of the Alakada franchise, a young woman, embarrassed by her family’s financial woes, gets herself into a predicament by creating a false impression of being wealthy to several people. Helming this comedy is actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham.

Skin

The toxic legacy of colourism is visited in this docufilm, where Nollywood actress, Beverly Naya, explores black beauty and the practice of skin bleaching in African culture. It is an insightful offering with heartbreaking accounts of the irreversible damages many are forced to live with.

Isoken

This rom-com will resonate with fans of “Indian Matchmaking”. The story is about Isoken, played by Dakore Akande.

Confident, beautiful and young, she seems to have a perfect life. However, her family disagrees. Her single status is becoming a bone of contention for them.

10 Days In Sun City

A dramedy about seeking out a better life. It follows the journey of a young couple, en route to Sun City, in the hope of taking home the Queen of Nigeria crown.

Doing so would mean a welcome change in lifestyle. But with fame comes several pitfalls and this couple navigate their way through several learning curves.

Stars the gorgeous Adesua Etomi, who plays Bianca.

Sugar Rush

A fun action comedy with Adesua Etomi, Bisola Aiyeola and Bimbo Ademoye in the lead. The story follows the Sugar sisters, who stumble across $800,000 in the house of a corrupt Chief Douglas.

They decide to relieve him of his ill-gotten gains. It isn’t long before they become a victim of theft, too.

Unfortunately, they are being hunted down by the Nigerian mafia and corrupt officials.