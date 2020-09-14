Actor Thato Molamu kicks off 'isiPhethu' programme at DIFF

The Durban International Film Festival is well on its way with close to 60 films, short and doccies on offer virtually. And it’s “isiPhethu” programme launched on Monday, September 14. The “isiPhethu” programme acts as the centre stage for the industry role players to showcase their work, talents and network within the industry. The vibrant and diverse programme educates, trains and up-skills, but also instils confidence in young aspiring filmmakers. Sakhile Gumede, “isiPhethu’s” curator said the this year’s virtual experience is breath-taking, and the first of its kind since the inception of the festival over four decades ago.

“The idea is to link the film community virtually in these trying times where the Covid-19 pandemic threatens not just our lives but the arts in general“, said Gumede.

This year's panel includes a range of the top facilitators and guest speakers from across the globe. Amongst some of the highlights are panels hosted by the “San Francisco Black Film Festival”, “SWIFT”, “Visual Network SA” and the “George Mason University”.

To kick off, Thato Molamu, actor and founder of “Leaders In Motion Academy” (LIMA), hosted a workshop on the business of filmmaking.

On Thursday, September 17 at 3pm, writer, producer and director Taheim Bryan, from the film "Equal Standard" will be hosting a session about his film.

The session will include castmates executive producer Ice T -, producer Treach, lead actor Tobias Truvillion, co-star Syleena Johnson, Bishop Mitchell Taylor and Myles Clohessy.

The jam-packed programme of workshops and panels is available for free through Zoom.

The full schedule and the links to the Zoom sessions are made available on the Durban International Film Festival Facebook.