Adjoa Andoh admits Regé-Jean Page will be a big miss for the 'Bridgerton' cast

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Adjoa Andoh has heaped praise on Regé-Jean Page, admitting he'll be a big miss during season two of “Bridgerton”. The London-born actor played the Duke of Hastings in season one of the Netflix period drama, and Adjoa has admitted she'll miss him on set, even though his exit makes sense for the arc of the story. Adjoa, 58 - who plays Lady Danbury in the hit show - told “Daily Pop”: "We're following the overriding framework of Julia Quinn's beautiful novels. There are eight Bridgerton children: one down, seven to go. "Season two, it's Anthony Bridgerton, so there you are. That's the arc of the show. We all love Regé and we're all going to miss Rege." Despite Regé's exit from the show, Adjoa remains good friends with the actor, revealing they share "a love for punk".

She said: "He's a lovely man and he'll be my friend for life."

Meanwhile, Adjoa previously revealed she wasn’t allowed in friends' houses as a child because she’s mixed race.

The actress admitted her childhood seemed idyllic but as she and her family were the only non-white people in the area, they faced racism and hostility.

She said: "I grew up an enthusiastic and curious kid in the Cotswolds, in Gloucestershire in the 1960s.

"My childhood was like ‘Cider with Rosie’: blackberry picking and climbing trees.

"I’m really glad to have experienced that sort of English childhood, but there were certain people’s houses I wasn’t allowed in: ‘We can’t have that coloured girl in. What would the neighbours say?’

"You have to learn to navigate your feelings about those things. We were the only black people within 50 miles."

The actress returned to the area where she grew up to film ‘Bridgerton’ at Badminton House, where she discovered a piece of historical art that she wishes she’d known about when she was young.

She explained: "In the room where we filmed there’s a painting of Queen Charlotte, whom many historians believe to be the first mixed-race, African-heritage royal person on our throne.

"Here was this painting, five miles from where I grew up. It would have been great to know about that piece of history when I was a girl and to have known, 'It’s all right, there’s nothing new or special about you.'"