Amanda du-Pont dives into the world of podcasts with ‘Amandla with Amanda’

Media personality Amanda du-Pont wears many hats and is now adding podcasts to her impressive business portfolio. Du-Pont took to her socials to announce her latest project.

Giving fans a sneak peek of her first guest, the actress shared a short video clip on Instagram while announcing that she has started work on her very first podcast titled “Amandla with Amanda”. In the caption she wrote: “I’m working on something special. New podcast alert 🚨 🚨🚨 Coming soon!!! Amandla with Amanda✊🏽 #AWAPodcast.” She continued: “Building platforms to share ideas, stories of triumph, life lessons and developing one another is something I’ve always wanted to do & #AmandlaWithAmanda is the very first podcast from my network #ThePodNetwork. I’m making a call for brands who are in the women empowerment space who would like to partner with me and my Podcast to reach and out to me and get in touch,” she wrote.

Du-Pont said the aim of the podcast is to sit down with women from all sectors of business and their environments and share positive messages of affirmation and growth. She also thanked her guest, preacher, reality star and actress, Innocent Sadiki for being on the very first episode. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda du-Pont (@amandadupont) Sadiki responded: “👏👏👏👏👏👏 ahhh 😌 this can only be God. Can’t wait. Thanks for having me. Love ❤️ you dearly. To a fruitful journey 🥂 on your on all your success.”

Du-Pont said that the podcast will not only feature celebrities but powerful and strong individuals from all sectors who will share tips on success of their individual journeys that will empower us. Fans loved the idea of having such a podcast, and took to the comments to share their excitement. “Very nice looking forward to all the podcasts you will be doing and sharing inspiration to all of us, we as young people really need it ❤️,” said sheer_perfectionists.

