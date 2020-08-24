Anna Kendrick’s new romcom ‘Love Life’ is an authentic and honest take on love

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Actress Anna Kendrick’s new romcom “Love Life”, traces the journey from first love to lasting love. The show, which is available on Showmax is a 10-episode anthology series, which explores how our dating history shapes us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever. Kendrick plays the character Darby Carter. “Everything just feels really honest. It doesn't feel funny because we're saying a series of jokes, it's just that the characters are warm and lovely and funny, and the drama comes from authenticity and honesty,” said Kendrick about “Love Life”. Starring, Hope, Davis Peter Vack, Scoot McNairy, Sasha Compère and Jin Ha with narration by Lesley Manville,the show is produced by Paul Feig and written and co-run by creator Sam Boyd.

To get that authenticity, the writers drew on their personal experiences, something Anna was keen to contribute to once she came on board.

“I wanted to be able to put some of my personal experiences in the show – the way that they changed me and the lessons that I learned – not necessarily super-specific, although, just for fun, there are some super-specific things that have happened to me in the show,” said Kendrick.

“There was one iteration in the beginning that I was like, ‘This is maybe too close to real life.

“I'm going to get some angry texts.

“Things ended up getting taken apart and kind of remixed, so I have plausible deniability in a lot of areas... but it's amazing how something really small, really specific, that really happened to you can be so relatable and so universal.

“Everybody that worked on the show brought that,” she said.

As the show goes on, Kendrick said viewers will quickly realise that things aren't going to work out how you expect them.

“Even when you're going to watch a show about relationships and each episode is a relationship, it's not going to be quite as linear and clean as you think it's going to be.

“I mean, that's been my experience of life. Nothing was just, ‘Oh, I dated these 10 guys, and then I found the one.’ Things are messy and complicated and they can still be gorgeous,” Kendrick said.

She said the writers did an amazing job of figuring out how one person would go through life and go through these relationships.

What she doesn’t feel ready for, though, is dispensing dating advice.

“Dating advice is never going to be that helpful because you can't learn life lessons for other people.

“Even with advice, I had to go through it myself and learn it myself. You always think that if you prepare yourself enough, you won't make the same mistakes that everyone has made through human history.

“But I guess my dating advice would be like, ‘It's okay to make mistakes and you're just learning and growing, and an ended relationship is not a failed relationship’,” she said.

“Love Life” was recently renewed for a second season, which will centre on a whole New York love story, with Anna returning as a guest star.

“Love Life” season one streaming on Showmax.