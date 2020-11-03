Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha filming reality show for Showmax

The cat is out of the bag Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha’s reality show is going to stream on Showmax. Mzansi’s most controversial couple Babes Wodumo and Mampitsha are celebrating another milestone, following their engagement, just a few days ago. The couple’s reality show title “Uthando Lodumo” is making its debut on streaming platform Showmax, in February 2021. Produced by SAFTA winner Thomas Gumede and SAFTA nominee Lungile Radu through their company, Parental Advisory Productions, “Unatho Lodumo” will give viewers a front-row seat into the couple’s lives as they prepare for the next phase of their relationship. Mampintsha recently popped the question to Babes live on air on Gagasi FM.

“Within a blink of a eye and now I’m left speechless,” Babes told her fans on Instagram.

She added: “The journey wasn’t easy but we stuck together through thick and thin. Ngiyabonga Mashimane (thank you).”

Commenting on the show, Nomsa Philiso, MultiChoice Channel Director - Local Entertainment said: “Babes and Mampintsha’s relationship has not been a fairy tale romance.

She continued: “They’ve had serious issues as a couple, yet have chosen to remain together. The show focuses on how they have overcome their challenges, working through them with their families.”

“Uthando Lodumo” takes on sensitive themes like gender-based violence, so is sure to be very topical and hit a raw nerve with audiences.

“We do not condone any form of abuse or gender-based violence, but we believe that South Africans need to start talking honestly about these issues and confronting them,” added Philiso.

In the series, we will hear from Babes, Mampintsha, friends, family and professionals as they discuss the past, the present and the future.

“Uthando Lodumo” premieres on Showmax in February 2021.