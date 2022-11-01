Babes Wodumo has had it with Mampintsha’s cheating ways

Musicians Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha, real names Bongekile Simelane and Mandla Maphumulo, have had quite the relationship, with several of their down moments playing out in public. Even before getting married and welcoming their child, the couple has faced abuse allegations.

Their fans have been given an inner look into their relationship on their Showmax reality show, “Uthando Lodumo”. After requesting her husband to take a paternity test because of rumours he fathered a child outside their marriage, Babes Wodumo visited her marriage counsellor, Pastor Dube. During the session, the “Wololo” hitmaker poured out her heart about her marital woes, from Mampintsha’s alleged shady business dealings in relation to her career and his hitting on female celebrities.

“When I log onto his Instagram, I see the messages he sends to other female celebrities that I know. Some of them told him to stop it because they know he’s married to me,” she shared. Babes Wodumo detailed how Mampintsha had cheated on her with her friends and dancers. “He’s hurting me both at work and home. When I fire these girls and get new dancers, he does the same even with those ones,” she said. According to Babes Wodumo, her husband’s alleged side chick lives in South Beach and has been a problem in her relationship, and at this point she wants him to take a DNA test so the truth can be known regarding the child.

“The issue with hiding this from me is that if I find out in six or seven years that it’s true, I might ask him for a divorce,” she explained. Viewers have taken to social media to weigh in on the latest drama the couple is experiencing, with some even expressing concern for Babes Wodumo. Babes Wodumo is far too young to be dealing with the things she is currently dealing with. The damage done now is going to stay with her for a very long time to come.



She is young and I don't think she realizes that she doesn't have to take it. I hope she finds strength vv soon. — Chef (@Lelo_Manoto) October 28, 2022 Babes Wodumo shouldn't have to bekezela at such a young age. She is beautiful. She is charismatic/charming. She is talented. She can & will make it on her own & she can & will be happy (again)! ❤️ #UthandoLodumo — Sam B (Sammy) #BlackLivesMatter (@BeynonSammy) October 28, 2022 Nothing saddening as watching the demise of this young, beautiful and talented girl right in front of our eyes at the hands of her abuser. This is while the capitalist system profits on it. Its painful, if anything I hope one day she is able to walk away and rebuild her life. pic.twitter.com/nSmymEdtQ8 — Ms Rebrand (@vsobudula) October 27, 2022 I know the show is for both of them and it's supposed to showcase their love hence it's called #UthandoLodumo BUT if season 3 could be just Babes Wodumo alone, Showmax would really hit the mark. There's a market patiently waiting for Babe's independence, success and happiness♥️ — Bekithemba Zulu 🇿🇦 (@BekithembaZ) October 28, 2022 Babes to pastor Dube



"Ay my husband uyashela akekho umfana oshela njengo Mampintsha

He flirts with a lot of celebrities on Instagram what about isidima sam"#UthandoLodumo — ESPERANZA ❤ (@Thobilengcobo88) October 27, 2022 Even the financial adviser said "been wanting to see u alone". Say a lot about Mampintsha's dirty ways of scamming Babes#UthandoLodumo pic.twitter.com/ULvhFntnjD — Unathi Ntlatywa (@UNtlatywa) October 28, 2022 Read the latest issue of IOL Entertainment digital magazine here.