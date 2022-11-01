Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Babes Wodumo has had it with Mampintsha’s cheating ways

Babes Wodumo. Picture: Showmax

Published 2h ago

Musicians Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha, real names Bongekile Simelane and Mandla Maphumulo, have had quite the relationship, with several of their down moments playing out in public.

Even before getting married and welcoming their child, the couple has faced abuse allegations.

Their fans have been given an inner look into their relationship on their Showmax reality show, “Uthando Lodumo”.

After requesting her husband to take a paternity test because of rumours he fathered a child outside their marriage, Babes Wodumo visited her marriage counsellor, Pastor Dube.

During the session, the “Wololo” hitmaker poured out her heart about her marital woes, from Mampintsha’s alleged shady business dealings in relation to her career and his hitting on female celebrities.

“When I log onto his Instagram, I see the messages he sends to other female celebrities that I know. Some of them told him to stop it because they know he’s married to me,” she shared.

Babes Wodumo detailed how Mampintsha had cheated on her with her friends and dancers. “He’s hurting me both at work and home. When I fire these girls and get new dancers, he does the same even with those ones,” she said.

According to Babes Wodumo, her husband’s alleged side chick lives in South Beach and has been a problem in her relationship, and at this point she wants him to take a DNA test so the truth can be known regarding the child.

“The issue with hiding this from me is that if I find out in six or seven years that it’s true, I might ask him for a divorce,” she explained.

Viewers have taken to social media to weigh in on the latest drama the couple is experiencing, with some even expressing concern for Babes Wodumo.

