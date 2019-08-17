Hunter Schafer and Zendaya in Euphoria.

Binge on some of Showmax's best international series on offer this month. Euphoria S1: Binge the full season

This adults-only teen show has been described as "Kids meets Trainspotting". Zendaya stars as a 17-year-old named Rue, who returns home from rehab with no plans to stay clean, and strikes up a friendship with the new girl in town, Jules (trans superstar Hunter Schafer). Euphoria follows their group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma and social media. HBO recently renewed Euphoria for a second season.

Kidding S1: New episodes every Friday at 10.30pm

Jeff, a famous children's television presenter, struggles to retain his sanity as his family falls apart. Mostly directed by Oscar winner Michel Gondry, starring two-time Golden Globe winner Jim Carrey; Oscar nominees Frank Langella and Catherine Keener; and Judy Greer. Showtime has renewed Kidding for a second season.

Project Blue Book S1

Between 1952 and 1969, the US Air Force investigated over 12 000 reported sightings of UFOs. This top-secret programme was code-named Project Blue Book. Aidan Gillen and Michael Malarkey co-star in Project Blue Book, a 10-part mystery based on declassified government files, executive produced by Robert Zemeckis.

Siren S2, Part 2 from August 2

With more mermaids landing at Bristol Cove’s shores, the threat of discovery increases for Ryn, who is still adapting to life on land, with help from marine biologists Ben (Alex Roe) and Maddie (Fola Evans-Akingbola). Freeform recently renewed Siren for a third season.